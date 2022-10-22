Read full article on original website
american-rails.com
Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History
Indiana was behind only Ohio in interurban mileage, containing 1,825 miles at its peak. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," every notable town/city in the state was served by a rapid transit system, except Bloomington. Nearly all of these systems...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Wave 3
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday night was a special night for Isaac Scott Patrick. Isaac’s father, Scott Patrick, was an Indiana State Police trooper who was shot and killed in Dec. of 2003 after he went sent to help a driver on the side of the road. His wife,...
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Opens Global Distribution Center In Indiana
Located just outside Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Ind., Mercury Marine’s new global distribution center opened late this week. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis.-headquartered marine engine and accessories company, the current Fond du Lac distribution center will be repurposed to expand production capacity. Officially opened...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
a-z-animals.com
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Indiana
Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Indiana. Although it is sometimes dismissed and overlooked for being “America’s Crossroads,” Indiana has a lot to offer if you get off its bustling interstates. In fact, Indiana is an excellent destination for the ultimate fishing adventure. All year long, you will enjoy superb fishing and be spoiled by the variety of species you encounter. Some well-known fish species are walleye, stripers, coho salmon, northern pike, crappie, largemouth bass, muskies, and steelhead trout. However, as a northern state, one might wonder how big the fish get, particularly game fish. Which begs the question, what are the biggest trophy fish ever caught in Indiana? This article uncovers the 10 biggest fish in Indiana and some other fascinating facts.
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
Fox 59
Much-needed rainfall is on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – After a mild start with temperatures in the 50s, we are warming back up into the upper 70s for another day. The fall-like temperatures return behind our next shower chances. Warm, dry Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
cbs4indy.com
This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana
(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
indypolitics.org
Holden Loses in Marion County Court
A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running
While I’m proud of my record as Marion County Sheriff and will continue working to earn every vote, I’d like to take this opportunity to inform indypolitics.org’s readers about an issue that is at the front of our community’s mind and offer a practical solution. Since...
State police provide tips to avoid deer on the roadway as temperatures drop
In many cases motorists can be severely injured or killed when drivers panic and swerve to miss a deer, and then lose control of their vehicle and crash.
wrtv.com
Dog walker catches alligator in Idaho
An alligator was caught in New Plymouth, Idaho, and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
