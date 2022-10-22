ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Child ID kits provided to Texas students are intended to find missing children, officials say -- not identify victims of school shootings like Uvalde

A recent move by Texas school districts to provide families with child identification and DNA kits has sparked anxiety amid the horrifying backdrop that genetic material was needed by authorities to identify the fourth-grade victims killed this year in a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. The kits, however, are...
TEXAS STATE
Albany Herald

Father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death

The father of missing 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday. Adam Montgomery, 32, was also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with witnesses or informants, Formella announced...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Albany Herald

Frank Griffin elected vice chair of Community Bankers Association Board

ALBANY -- Frank Griffin of Flint Community Bank in Albany was elected to serve as vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. Nominations for the 2022-23 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s annual convention held...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

First week of early voting turnout sets records

ATLANTA — Early voting turnout continued to set records in Georgia during the first week of the early voting period. More than 18,100 voters cast early ballots on Sunday, when early voting was only offered in some counties. The Sunday total soared 211% above the early voting mark set on the first day of Sunday early voting ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy