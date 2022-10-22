Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ- (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is now in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they were able to locate the driver still heading the wrong way near Recker Road. Troopers stopped traffic in the area so they could perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle.
AZFamily
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
MESA, Ariz. — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa caused the westbound lanes to temporarily close, Arizona DOT said. Officials say the car reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Road and erupted into flames. One person was reportedly trapped in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant leaves 2 dead, Peoria police say
PEORIA, Ariz — Two people riding a motorcycle are dead following a crash with a vehicle in the Lake Pleasant area, Peoria police said. According to police reports, the crash happened sometime Saturday morning near Lake Pleasant Parkway and State Road 74. The cause of the crash is currently...
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after three cars crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been hospitalized after a triple car crash that happened Sunday in north Phoenix. Phoenix police said that they got a call about a crash near 12th Street and Harmont Drive. When officers showed up to the scene, they found a minor accident between two cars. While drivers were exchanging information, a third car crashed into the two vehicles.
AZFamily
AZFamily
DPS trooper dragged by driver during traffic stop near State Route 303
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was dragged by a driver in Peoria early Sunday morning. DPS officials say that a trooper was attempting to stop a car near State Route 303 and Happy Valley Road. The driver of the vehicle tried to speed away, dragging the trooper until they were able to get away. Eventually, other DPS troopers were able to stop the car and arrest the driver.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
Why is the Valley seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes?
PHOENIX — Several crashes involving pedestrians on Valley roads this week are highlighting how dangerous the roads can be for people walking in Arizona. People dying in pedestrian crashes have gone up, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). In the Valley, pedestrian fatalities have increased by 132 percent from 2012 to 2021.
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
AZFamily
Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
AZFamily
AZFamily
Woman, 29 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix;
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elderly woman and 29 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., Phoenix fire officials responded to the report of a house fire near 39th Ave and Bell Road. Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old woman from home and took her to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Phoenix police investigators say an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them inside metal cages. Fire crews were able to save nine dogs and took them to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for care, but 28 dogs didn’t make it.
Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix, no arrests made
PHOENIX - A man has died in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, died from...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured; gunman still on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left seven people injured and a man dead. By the time officers arrived at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, multiple people had already been taken to the hospital by family and friends.
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
Man dead after shooting near 16th Street and McDowell Road
A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning near 16th Street and McDowell Road in central Phoenix.
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased Traffic
AZ DOT - I-10 and Loop 101 Interchange project map. This construction could also include a connector ramp that would directly carry traffic from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue just south of I-10. The AZ DOT is studying this option and may discuss this during the virtual meeting.
