ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges

Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting. The former...
Albany Herald

5 things to know for Oct. 24: United Kingdom, RSV, Hurricane Roslyn, Trump, Diwali

NASA has a team in place that will begin a study today on unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. The group of 16 people -- consisting of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former pentagon officials, and a former astronaut -- will gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky and release its findings to the public in mid-2023.
The Associated Press

On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A California billionaire known as an ally of Donald Trump used his testimony at his federal trial on Monday to question Trump’s leadership on foreign policy, saying the former president was clueless about the dynamics in the Middle East. The defendant, Tom Barrack, is accused of using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Trump to provide confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates to advance the UAE’s foreign policy and business interests. Prosecutors say that while UAE officials were consorting with Barrack, they were rewarding him by pouring millions of...
Albany Herald

Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession

Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics. More than half the NABE respondents said they believed there was a more-than-even likelihood of America...
Albany Herald

Hong Kong stocks plunge 6% as fears about Xi's third term trump China GDP data

Hong Kong stocks had their worst day since the 2008 global financial crisis, just a day after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured his iron grip on power at a major political gathering. Foreign investors spooked by the outcome of the Communist Party's leadership reshuffle dumped Chinese equities and the yuan...
Albany Herald

This Pandemic Star Is Embroiled in CEO Drama

Although some companies feast on drama to stay in the news cycle, most others hope to avoid it entirely. Unfortunately, sometimes the circus finds you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy