Halloween Weekend Forecast: No tricks in the weather for Chicago
CHICAGO — We’ve seen all kinds of trick or treat weather around Chicagoland over the years. Snow, rain, hail, clouds, sun, cold, and warmth– all of that is possible on the holiday that also marks the halfway point of the fall season. But this year looks like...
thelansingjournal.com
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
Wintrust Field hosts Schaumburg Halloween Carnival with rides for all ages
The north suburban carnival is jam-packed with rides and tasty treats.
Back of the Yards Coffeehouse is doing more than serving up drinks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago business is bringing coffee and community together. Back of the Yards Coffeehouse has quickly become a neighborhood hotspot, and the owner plans to keep it that way.Locals say it's more than just a café.Back of the Yards Coffeehouse co-founder Jesse Iniguez started by selling small-batch roasted coffee and cold brew, mostly at farmers markets, in 2016. "People were asking us where our shop was. So, you know, then it took us a little bit to get the shop going. But once we got it open, we had a line out the door," Iniguez said.They had...
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
foodgressing.com
Aloha Poke Co. Opens Doors at New Chicago-Area Location
Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast casual poke restaurant concept, announced its newest Chicago-area store in the Village of Mount Prospect. The store has opened and is located at 916 N. Elmhurst Rd. The Mount Prospect location will be the 20th store in the brand’s system and 9th...
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
seafoodsource.com
Two Fish rolls out new Seafood Boil Bags
Two Fish Distribution is rolling out enhanced frozen Seafood Boil Bags at grocers nationwide. The Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.-based brand’s newest selection of seafood boil bags has been enhanced to include corn on the cob and whole red potatoes. The line is now available in three distinct frozen seafood bag selections featuring either shrimp, crab legs, or a shrimp and crab leg combination.
idesignarch.com
North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates
This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale
No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
Friday high temps
Extraordinary, near record late season warmth in the Plains to seep eastward and bring rare late October 80-degree temperature to Chicago.
Pilsen hot dog stand back open after city shuts them down over mural
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dispute over a colorful mural on the side of a Pilsen hot dog stand prevented the business from renewing its licenses with the city.We told you about that story earlier this month. But just a day after our story aired, the owners say the city reversed course and let the stand reopen.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, this is the first week back in business for Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St. – and the owners are glad to have the grills sizzling again."We've got our business license and we are back...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary
Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
Chicago’s snowy winters
I just moved to Chicago from Atlanta, and everyone has been warning me about the snowy winters. What can I expect?. The city’s normal seasonal snowfall based on the latest 30-year period from 1991-2020 stands at 38.4 inches. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and using the city’s snowfall data dating back to the winter of 1884-85 the seasonal totals have ranged from a low of 9.8 inches in the winter of 1920-21 to a maximum of 89.7 inches in the benchmark snow winter of 1978-79. The city’s last very snowy winter was in 2013-14 when 82.0 inches fell. The most recent “low-snow” winter was in 2011-12 when only 19.8 inches fell. In a typical winter season, the city gets at least one or two heavy snowstorms with snowfall totals in excess of six inches.
WGN-TV to air ‘WGN Films: Forecast — A Fragile Climate’
CHICAGO – October 24, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present “WGN Films: Forecast – A Fragile Climate,” a half-hour special on climate change hosted by WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling. The special premieres Friday, November 4 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and […]
napervillelocal.com
$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
