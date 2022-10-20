TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO