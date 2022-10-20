Read full article on original website
12news.com
Deputies looking for escaped inmate missing from facility in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.
Arizona DPS seizes around 60,000 fentanyl pills
On October 18, 2022, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way.
KOLD-TV
Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down. The...
KOLD-TV
Suspect warned of “catastrophic” consequences months before UArizona shooting
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In April of this year, Murad Dervish sent a series of threatening emails to the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences department, according to a newly-released police report. Six months later, police say he gunned down Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the department, in an on-campus shooting.
One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road
A fire was extinguished at the Overlook Apartments on South Pantano Road but one person was found dead, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times
A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
KOLD-TV
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has died after he was involved in a wreck between two cars on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. Tucson police said they were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area near Wilmot Road and Grant Road in response to a crash between a blue 2018 Subaru Impreza and a black 2009 BMW 335i.
KOLD-TV
TPD: Ambulance involved in crash near Flowing Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a wreck involving an ambulance took place on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say the collision took place near Prince Road and North Runway. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged with fatally shooting father in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his father in Picture Rocks on Thursday, Oct. 20. 30-year-old Nicholas Ocskai has been charged with second-degree murder and was booked into the Pima County Jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it...
Pedestrian dead after trying to remove dolly from roadway
On October 21, 2022, around 8 p.m. a man was hit by a vehicle while trying to remove a dolly from the middle of the road.
KOLD-TV
Crash closes part of River Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of River Road are closed on Tucson’s north side after a wreck happened there on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the crash involved one vehicle and took place at River Road and Camino Luz.
Pima County Attorney responds to jail death of Wade Welch
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has released a statement in response to the death of 37-year-old Wade Welch, who died in custody on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after corrections officers used tasers on him.
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 23, 2021, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in downtown Tucson with some friends on a Saturday morning. The accident left him with broken bones, a punctured lung and a serious brain injury. It...
azpm.org
TPD raids midtown drug supply house
Four men face drug charges after the Tucson Police Department raided a midtown drug supply house this week. Police discovered multiple collections of drugs along with illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles. TPD was responding to reports of meth and fentanyl sales at an apartment complex near the intersection of Speedway...
KOLD-TV
Woman shot at apartment complex near 22nd and Swan in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was found shot at an apartment complex near 22nd Street and Swan Road in Tucson early Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Siegel Suites, 4425 East 22nd Street, around 2 a.m. The victim suffered injuries that...
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to a Show Low store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump. Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message...
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
