Washington Wildfire alert: Goat Rocks Fire update 2022-10-22

After debris removal along road

Last updated: Fri, 21 Oct 2022 20:32:44

Incident is 8% contained.

Special Note: A new incident management team arrived and will begin transitioning with the current team. On Saturday the 22nd, Rocky Mountain CIMT will shadow the outgoing organization to ensure a smooth and thorough transition. On Sunday, October 23rd at 7 a.m., an orderly transition of command will take place from the current organization to Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) 3. In addition to the Goat Rocks Fire, Rocky Mountain CIMT 3 will also be managing the Sunset and Siouxon fires located on the southern portion of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Yesterday: Containment increased to 8% after extending work along Forest Road 4612 between the Coal Creek and Purcell Creek drainages. There is no update in acreage today because the infrared plane was unable to fly last night. The Goat Rocks Fire area and the residents of the city of Packwood saw much needed relief from the smoke inversion for the first time in weeks. Fire activity was mainly occurring within the existing fire perimeter, burning out patches of unburned fuel. Crews were able to engage the fire along the containment lines as needed.

Heavy equipment continued to move woody debris and slash piles along Forest Roads 1266 and 41.

Today: Due to the incoming weather system including high winds, firefighter safety will be the main concern. This weather system presents additional hazards to firefighting resources such as falling trees, cold exposure, slippery roads and rockfall.

Fire personnel will continue patrolling the fire perimeter and cooling hotspots when it is safe to do so. Engines will remain staged within the local communities to ensure ongoing protection.

Weather: Today a low-pressure weather system will move into the area and begin to produce much needed precipitation. Gusty winds may occur ahead of the stormfront and increase the risk for hazardous tree falls. This weather is expected to bring enough precipitation to significantly impact fire activity on the Goat Rocks Fire. Over the coming days, multiple low-pressure systems will continually impact the area bringing much needed relief to both smoke impacts and fire growth. Resources: Daily Fire Updates can be accessed here or through the News tab in the blue bar located in the upper portion of this page. A variety of maps are added daily to the Maps section in the blue bar in the upper portion of this page or via this direct link .History and CommandOn September 12, Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the Goat Rocks Fire. They did extensive work on the fire before passing management to Nevada Incident Management Team 4 on September 25. Another Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire on October 9, 2022.

View Goat Rocks Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Before debris removal along road

Wrapped structures at Packwood Lake

Smoke from Goat Rocks Fire, October 18, 2022

Firefighters watching water drop, 1410 road 10/18

Goat Rocks Fire from Thompson Road, Oct. 16, 2022

Goat Rocks Fire from Packwood, October 16, 2022

Div. W Crew

Type 1 Helicopter Conducting Bucket Work

Tree Burnt from the Inside-Out

Firefighter Clears a Fallen Tree from the Road