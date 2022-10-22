Eugene, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Eugene.
The Grants Pass High School football team will have a game with Sheldon High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Grants Pass High School
Sheldon High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Crater High School football team will have a game with Winston Churchill High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Crater High School
Winston Churchill High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
