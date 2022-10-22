ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Eugene.

The Grants Pass High School football team will have a game with Sheldon High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Grants Pass High School
Sheldon High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Crater High School football team will have a game with Winston Churchill High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Crater High School
Winston Churchill High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

