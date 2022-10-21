Read full article on original website
Halloween is just a little less than a week away, and by now most kids and adults have their costumes or know what they want to be, but if you are somebody that the holiday has snuck up on and are looking for a costume at the last minute, do not fret. There is still time to come up with a costume, and why not go as something that embodies the spirit of Idaho and Twin Falls? Here are some Halloween costume ideas that fit perfectly for any Halloween party this year in Idaho.
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
It's the season of Halloween and it's the perfect time to hit up a haunted house with your friends! The thing is, the word "scary" seems to be subjective these days. What is scary?. One of the horror genre's hottest movies right now is a film called 'Terrifier 2' and...
House Beautiful issued a list of 40 towns and cities the writers believe you would enjoy visiting in winter. One is a small town where I used to live and I was surprised because I’ve actually visited another dozen. Even one place is listed in Idaho. Did the Chamber of Commerce in that city offer a bribe? Because if I was compiling a list of the best winter towns only in Idaho, it wouldn’t be near the top of my list.
What would you do? What would you do if you are walking through Walmart, Target, or Costco and a deer or a wild animal comes rushing into the store? Do you run and hide? Do you help? Do you pull out your gun and contemplate taking it down? Do you go about your business and let others deal with it and hope it never comes near you? Do you pull out your phone and record it? It would be a rare and unique situation, so how would you react and what would you do?
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019 has added several more years to his sentence after sending similar death threats to other prosecutors while incarcerated. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Nathanael Michael West, now 25, will spend another seven years in prison on three counts of mailing threatening communications. U.S. Chief District Judge David Nye ordered the new sentence will follow the current one he is serving for the exact same charge. In December of 2020, West was sentenced to three years in prison for sending explicit and graphic death threat letters to a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019. The new charges were filed in 2021 after West sent letters to three Idaho prosecutors threatening to torture and murder them, according to Hurwit. In both cases the three out of the four prosecutors had prosecuted West for previous crimes. West entered a guilty plea to the new charges of sending the threatening letters. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the crimes. West will also serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
Did you know that people in southern Idaho used to have the luxury of finding one of the world's most popular crime fighters in the local phone book? The actor who played the original "Caped Crusader" once lived 80 miles north of Twin Falls, and it's been reported he pulled off a great prank on Ketchum residents.
I don’t get scared easily. I laugh through haunted houses and love watching scary movies, but I’m not immune to fear. I’m a true scaredy-cat when it comes to spiders and I’m terrified of heights. But when it comes to the biggest fear of the average Idahoan, I don’t even flinch.
I've watched a tremendous amount of Disney movies and cartoons over the course of my life. One thing I never knew about the face of Disney is that the woman who gave Mickey Mouse his name was born 400 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho. I was born eight miles...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Once again the Idaho Lottery expects the popular Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle to sell out this year. The Idaho Lottery started selling the popular raffle Friday morning and expects it to sell out well before the drawing at the end of the year with officials saying anyone wanting to play should buy a ticket early. This is the sixteenth year for the raffle game that is only played in Idaho that guarantees a one million dollar winner. According to the Idaho Lottery, the raffle sold out in just 34 days just before Thanksgiving. There are only 250,000 tickets available to purchase. Each Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is $10 each and also features 15,000 additional prizes from $5 to $10,000. "The Raffle features 15 daily, $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales chosen at random from the previous day’s sales. The game also features ten, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchase one of the ten 25000th tickets," according to the Idaho Lottery. During the last raffle the $1 million dollar winner from the Wood River Valley waited until the last minute to claim his prize. “Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a statement. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fifteen years. Now in its sixteenth year, it’s still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed.” Winning numbers will be announced on January 4, 2023.
School is in full swing and students should be fully in their routine and schedules by now as the Fall semester is getting closer to the halfway point. While many parents are focused on making sure their kids are getting good grades and staying healthy this year, sometimes it is good to look ahead in your child's education and think about their options after high school. Will they go to college? Will they take a year off before attending college? Will they skip school altogether and begin working full-time jobs? If your child is contemplating college in the future, and plan on staying in the state, what are the best options, and which colleges are the best in Idaho?
For some people, there isn't a wrong time to show your team spirit and that is where the BSU Broncolantern comes in. It is part Halloween decoration and part 'my team is better than your team' decoration. Carve An Idaho Broncolantern And Show Your BSU Spirit For Halloween. With the...
I've heard about a lot of haunted places in Idaho, including the Mansions of Albion, caves in the BLM Land, many old mining towns, and even here at the radio station, we get some unexplained scares from spooky sounds. But a recent article claims that an amusement park is the most haunted in Idaho.
In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
Nobody likes to find out they're being underpaid. It burns you to the core of your being when you discover there's someone (or in this case, lots of someones) out there doing the exact same job as you, but they're being paid more money for it. That stings. It stings...
Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, "Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s. For the time it was really booming with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was a lot of mining and quick development happening in the town through the early 1900s."
Losing a family member is perhaps the most painful, longest-lasting type of physical and mental trauma humans are forced to endure. Can you imagine the surprise one family received a decade ago when they learned a murdered family member was buried without his head, and that it had been sitting in an Idaho evidence locker for nearly 25 years?
We all have had that moment when we see an injured animal on the road. There is so much wildlife in Idaho, specifically in the Magic Valley, that it is common to see many wild animals as you drive down the road. Often these animals flying and crossing the roads make it across safely, but there are times that they don't make it, and drivers don't see them and clip them. When these animals get hit and break a leg or a wing it is hard to watch as they can't go on their way as they please. When you see these animals hurt and unable to get home, what is the right thing to do, and are you allowed to help?
