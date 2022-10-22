ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
DETROIT, MI
NBC News

The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

First responders from White Lake Township near Detroit threw a parade for 3-year-old Archer Bradshaw this month. Archer is fascinated by first responders. He was diagnosed with leukemia this summer and when word got out about his illness, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy John Roehrig took action asking volunteers to bring one or two patrol cars by Archer’s house. Dozens of emergency vehicles and even an Oakland County Sheriff’s chopper went past Archer’s home cheering him up during a difficult time.Oct. 23, 2022.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west. The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar. Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Troy man charged in 4 alleged armed bank robberies in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection to four alleged armed bank robberies around Oakland County. Eddie Flint, 29, from Troy, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robber. Troy police investigators believe Flint is responsible for at least four bank robberies:
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed

Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
FLINT, MI

