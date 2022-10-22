Read full article on original website
Man and woman barricaded inside home on Detroit's west side
A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home on Detroit's west side, according to police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home
DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond
First responders from White Lake Township near Detroit threw a parade for 3-year-old Archer Bradshaw this month. Archer is fascinated by first responders. He was diagnosed with leukemia this summer and when word got out about his illness, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy John Roehrig took action asking volunteers to bring one or two patrol cars by Archer’s house. Dozens of emergency vehicles and even an Oakland County Sheriff’s chopper went past Archer’s home cheering him up during a difficult time.Oct. 23, 2022.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
fox2detroit.com
Family, community rally for justice one month after Detroit teen fatally shot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Family and community members gathered Sunday for a justice rally following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nataja Boleware on Detroit's east side. "This is not a game; that sister should be here. She could have been the cure for cancer. The first black female president." The...
fox2detroit.com
Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west. The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar. Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
wcsx.com
“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan
The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
fox2detroit.com
Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. 56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured. On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded...
‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant
CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Troy man charged in 4 alleged armed bank robberies in Oakland County
TROY, Mich. – A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection to four alleged armed bank robberies around Oakland County. Eddie Flint, 29, from Troy, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robber. Troy police investigators believe Flint is responsible for at least four bank robberies:
Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed
Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks justice for 23-year-old Detroit man found burned and dumped in field
Roberto Ayala Jr. was found dead on Oct. 30, 2018. His body was burning in a vacant field at 23rd and Polar Street in southwest Detroit. Before his death, strange things were happening while he was in communication with his family.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
Police say barricaded suspect pointed gun at officer before he was shot, killed
Detroit Police were on the scene of two separate barricaded gunman situations on the city's west side this morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
A missing family was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home, police confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for 23-year-old man after 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive on Detroit’s west side. Officials said the shooting...
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
