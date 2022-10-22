Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
East High biology teacher, coach latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Skydiver dies in jump before Tennessee high school football game
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — A skydiver died from his injuries while performing a jump before a high school game in northeastern Tennessee on Friday night, authorities said. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, crash-landed on the football field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough before the annual Musket Bowl against visiting rival Daniel Boone High School from nearby, WVLT-TV reported.
wcyb.com
Update: Skydiver dies after accident at David Crockett, in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — Update: According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a male skydiver has died from his injuries after landing on the field at David Crockett High School Friday night. No word yet on his identity. Stay with News 5 for the latest updates. Washington County, TN Director...
Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl
UPDATE 8 A.M.: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high […]
The man behind the parachute: Family remembers skydiver Richard Sheffield
Richard Sheffield's family say they find comfort in knowing he died doing what he loved.
Skydiver dead following accident at high school in Jonesborough, Tenn.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A skydiver who landed on the field Friday evening at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn. has died of his injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The man was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center following the incident. His identity has not been...
Johnson City Press
County officials mull Appalachia High School fate
APPALACHIA – Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school – which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School – said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at high school football game
A parachutist died Friday night in a skydiving accident at a Tennessee high school football game.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
WATE
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
Kingsport Times-News
Boone controls Musket Bowl, beats Crockett
JONESBOROUGH — Daniel Boone got a tight grip on that coveted musket just 13 seconds into the game and never let go. On the Trailblazers’ first play from scrimmage, Landon Kirkpatrick took a swing pass from Luke Jenkins and weaved his way 55 yards through the David Crockett defense to paydirt. Boone never looked back in a 35-7 victory over its archrival Friday night in the 52nd Musket Bowl.
Johnson City Press
Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
Kingsport Times-News
Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning
Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket. The Trailblazers again showed they can thrive in terms of...
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
WBKO
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A skydiver has died after suffering injuries during a high school football pregame performance Friday night. WVLT reports the skydiver was part of the pregame festivities for the Musket Bowl, an annual Washington County rivalry game between David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools. The...
WSMV
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County has two internal audit findings at one of 16 schools; others have none
BLOUNTVILLE — Of Sullivan County’s 16 schools in operation for the 2021-22 school year, 15 had had no audit finding for internal school funds. The remaining school, West Ridge High, had two findings:
wcyb.com
Feeding Southwest Virginia in need of helping hands
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — One in 8 Southwest Virginia residents face hunger -- and at the same time -- the organization, Feeding Southwest Virginia, relies on more than 2,500 volunteers every year. "There is such a need in our community, especially right now with inflation, for extra sources of...
Kingsport Times-News
Chiefs stop Falcons' 2-point try, win 19-18
CHURCH HILL — No matter the records, the annual Battle of Hawkins County football game between Cherokee and Volunteer always seems to deliver high drama. Friday’s edition will be talked about in county circles for years to come after Cherokee snapped an 11-game losing streak — and a two-year skid to Volunteer — with a thrilling 19-18 out-of-region win.
Comments / 0