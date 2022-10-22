This teacher was tortured by the Russians and held for six months before returning to her town in Ukraine in a prisoner swap

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned.The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.According to the Post, Putin was visiting a boot camp in the Ryazan region of Russia when the footage was taken.Screenshots from the video, first obtained and subsequently shared by Ukrainian journalist Jason Jay Smart, also show...

5 HOURS AGO