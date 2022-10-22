New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ingram suffered the concussion in Sunday night's game against the Utah Jazz and Pelicans head coach Willie Green previously said Ingram is considered questionable for Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Zion Williamson (hip) and Herb Jones (knee) are also uncertain, so the Pelicans may be missing three starters on Tuesday. Trey Murphy will be a candidate to replace Ingram in the starting lineup and there will be more minutes off the bench for Devonte' Graham, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado. Garrett Temple might even be able to crack the rotation. Murphy started the second half in place of Ingram on Sunday and finished the game with 16 points (6-for-11 field goals, 3-of-4 3-pointers), 9 rebounds, and an assist in 40 minutes.

