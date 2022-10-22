Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
6 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 128-96 loss in their home opener, including Zach LaVine’s debut and a ‘disappointing’ bench unit
Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls in the home opener Saturday at the United Center, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-96 loss. The Bulls have lost two straight after falling to the Wizards on Friday night in Washington. Here are six takeaways from Saturday’s game. 1. Zach LaVine shows promise in his return. After missing the first two games ...
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
Grizzlies rule out Dillon Brooks (thigh) on Friday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brooks will miss his second straight game with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to log more minutes against a Houston unit allowing a 109.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram placed back in concussion protocol
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ingram suffered the concussion in Sunday night's game against the Utah Jazz and Pelicans head coach Willie Green previously said Ingram is considered questionable for Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Zion Williamson (hip) and Herb Jones (knee) are also uncertain, so the Pelicans may be missing three starters on Tuesday. Trey Murphy will be a candidate to replace Ingram in the starting lineup and there will be more minutes off the bench for Devonte' Graham, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado. Garrett Temple might even be able to crack the rotation. Murphy started the second half in place of Ingram on Sunday and finished the game with 16 points (6-for-11 field goals, 3-of-4 3-pointers), 9 rebounds, and an assist in 40 minutes.
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) out at least a week
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in one week, per head coach Steve Kerr. DiVincenzo injured his hamstring during Sunday's game. Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga will have more minutes available while DiVincenzo is sidelined. The Warriors' next game is on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
Heat's Caleb Martin tackles Raptors' Christian Koloko into stands, leads to wild skirmish
Miami Heat's Caleb Martin tackled Toronto Raptors' Christian Koloko into the stands, leading to both players being ejected from the game on Saturday night.
Update: Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) to miss 'some time'
Further testing revealed that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams stepped up in a big way for the Chargers in the first half of the season as teammate Keenan Allen recovered from a lingering hamstring injury, but unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain in Allen's first game back from the injury. The Chargers are headed into their Week 8 bye for now, but Williams is now likely to miss multiple weeks and is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
Rams designate Van Jefferson (knee) to return Monday
The Los Angeles Rams designated wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) to return from injured reserve on Monday. The Rams have 21 days to activate Jefferson to the active roster, but head coach Sean McVay previously said he expected the receiver to make his season debut in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. Cooper Kupp has been the only reliable receiver for Matthew Stafford over the first two months, so there is ample opportunity for Jefferson to earn consistent targets for an offense that was riding the struggle bus prior to their bye week.
Cavaliers starting Isaac Okoro for inactive Darius Garland (eye) on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okoro will make his first start this season after Darius Garland was ruled out with an eye injury. In a matchup a Bulls' team allowing a 102.9 defensive rating, Okoro's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600. According...
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Barnes will miss the second half of Saturday's contest after suffering a right ankle sprain. Expect Christian Koloko to see more minutes against the Heat after he started the third...
Aleksej Pokusevski in Thunder second unit Sunday, Kenrich Williams starting
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Poku and Kenrich Williams in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Bears Cover a Lofty Spread Visiting New England?
In an inter-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, we have the Chicago Bears hitting the road to take on the New England Patriots. Chicago has lost their last three games while New England is coming off of two dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out on Friday for injury management reasons, Murray will make his return in Denver. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 14.3...
Chris Duarte coming off Pacers' bench Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte will come off the bench Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Duarte, a starter in the first two games of the year, is headed to the second unit. Aaron Nesmith is getting the call in his stead. Our models project Duarte for...
Terry Taylor playing with Indiana's second unit on Saturday night
Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Taylor will play off the bench after the Pacers named Isaiah Jackson as Saturday's starter. In 20.1 minutes, numberFire's models project Taylor to record 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
