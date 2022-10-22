Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight week is upon us. To commemorate the latest collision of worlds between boxing, MMA, and social media, Showtime has released an “All Access” episode dedicated to the Paul-Silva fight, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Watch...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao: Who beat most champions?
World Boxing News looks at who beat the most world champions from boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather and Pacquiao represent two of the greatest boxers to grace the ring. It’s merely our luck that we had them campaigning around the same time in history. But which...
itrwrestling.com
Dwayne Johnson Was Caught Off Guard By This Incredible Mike Tyson Story
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s dad “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson made history in 1983, teaming with “Mr USA” Tony Atlas to defeat the Wild Samoans. In the process they became the first African-Americans to win the World Tag Team Championship. Johnson enjoyed a lengthy...
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Warns Bettors Picking Silva In Fight, 'Ya Shouldn't Have Done It!'
Jake Paul is giving those picking Anderson Silva to win on Oct. 29 enough time to reconsider ... telling TMZ Sports they're going to lose all their money!!. We spoke with the Problem Child -- who's currently the betting underdog against the former UFC champion -- about his highly anticipated upcoming bout ... and despite having a ton of respect for his opponent, Paul tells us he's out for blood once they hit the ring.
Sporting News
Triller Fight Club features sons of Roberto Duran, champion and Rocky V star Tommy Morrison, and more on 'Lineage of Greatness II' card
Respecting the past, Triller Fight Club will showcase the future of boxing on October 22. The “Lineage of Greatness II” event features some of the top young legacy fighters in the world. Inside Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, the sons of Roberto Duran, Jose Luis Castillo, Steve...
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
VIDEO: Khabib reacts to Sean O'Malley's decision win over Petr Yan: 'How is this possible, brother?'
Khabib Nurmagomedov did not agree with the verdict in the Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan fight. The former UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer was surprised to see O’Malley get his hand raised in a split decision reading against Yan on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul says Dana White is trying to sabotage his Anderson Silva PPV fight
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is accusing UFC President Dana White of trying to “hurt” his pay-per-view promotion for his upcoming bout against MMA legend Anderson Silva. Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White took an interesting turn on October 21 when ‘The Problem Child’ claimed that the UFC boss was...
BBC
Fight Talk: Fans are comparing Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields
With more and more major nights in women's boxing, fans are comparing two of the best - Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk seems to have found an interesting new sparring partner and Ryan Garcia is getting itchy feet. Here are just a few of the biggest talking...
Yardbarker
Watch: Jake Paul calls out heavyweight champion Tyson Fury
YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul has called out WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Paul and Fury locked horns in the build-up to the American’s proposed fight with Fury’s brother, Tommy, which ultimately never materialised. Paul was shrewd in his attempts to piggyback off of Fury’s status to increase his relevance...
Anderson Silva next fight: The ‘Spider’ faces Jake Paul on Saturday
The Anderson Silva next fight news is in and the UFC legend is expected to be the latest great from
Sporting News
WATCH: Campbell Hatton on 'surreal' sparring with dad Ricky Hatton and his title ambitions
EXCLUSIVE — As an 8-0 lightweight prospect with his next fight coming up in early November, it made sense for Campbell Hatton to get in some elite sparring. A lively session with a two-weight former world champion certainly fit the bill. “D’you know what, we could have done it...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Hatton questions Mayweather ‘is it greed or is he skint?’
Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for a one-off exhibition but questioned former opponent Floyd Mayweather’s lengthy run on the circuit. Mayweather fights in his fifth bout away from the professional code this November when “Money” goes up against YouTuber Deji. Previously, the five-weight world champion has...
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara: I'll Fight Any Champion Who Gives Me The Opportunity
Mauricio Lara has vowed to take his frustrations out on Jose Sanmartin and send a warning to the world featherweight champions when they clash at the Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) had been set to challenge WBA...
