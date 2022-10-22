ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMA Fighting

All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva video

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight week is upon us. To commemorate the latest collision of worlds between boxing, MMA, and social media, Showtime has released an “All Access” episode dedicated to the Paul-Silva fight, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Watch...
GLENDALE, AZ
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao: Who beat most champions?

World Boxing News looks at who beat the most world champions from boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather and Pacquiao represent two of the greatest boxers to grace the ring. It’s merely our luck that we had them campaigning around the same time in history. But which...
itrwrestling.com

Dwayne Johnson Was Caught Off Guard By This Incredible Mike Tyson Story

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s dad “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson made history in 1983, teaming with “Mr USA” Tony Atlas to defeat the Wild Samoans. In the process they became the first African-Americans to win the World Tag Team Championship. Johnson enjoyed a lengthy...
TMZ.com

Jake Paul Warns Bettors Picking Silva In Fight, 'Ya Shouldn't Have Done It!'

Jake Paul is giving those picking Anderson Silva to win on Oct. 29 enough time to reconsider ... telling TMZ Sports they're going to lose all their money!!. We spoke with the Problem Child -- who's currently the betting underdog against the former UFC champion -- about his highly anticipated upcoming bout ... and despite having a ton of respect for his opponent, Paul tells us he's out for blood once they hit the ring.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News

NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
HOMESTEAD, FL
dexerto.com

Jake Paul says Dana White is trying to sabotage his Anderson Silva PPV fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is accusing UFC President Dana White of trying to “hurt” his pay-per-view promotion for his upcoming bout against MMA legend Anderson Silva. Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White took an interesting turn on October 21 when ‘The Problem Child’ claimed that the UFC boss was...
BBC

Fight Talk: Fans are comparing Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields

With more and more major nights in women's boxing, fans are comparing two of the best - Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk seems to have found an interesting new sparring partner and Ryan Garcia is getting itchy feet. Here are just a few of the biggest talking...
Yardbarker

Watch: Jake Paul calls out heavyweight champion Tyson Fury

YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul has called out WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Paul and Fury locked horns in the build-up to the American’s proposed fight with Fury’s brother, Tommy, which ultimately never materialised. Paul was shrewd in his attempts to piggyback off of Fury’s status to increase his relevance...
worldboxingnews.net

Exclusive: Hatton questions Mayweather ‘is it greed or is he skint?’

Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for a one-off exhibition but questioned former opponent Floyd Mayweather’s lengthy run on the circuit. Mayweather fights in his fifth bout away from the professional code this November when “Money” goes up against YouTuber Deji. Previously, the five-weight world champion has...
Boxing Scene

Mauricio Lara: I'll Fight Any Champion Who Gives Me The Opportunity

Mauricio Lara has vowed to take his frustrations out on Jose Sanmartin and send a warning to the world featherweight champions when they clash at the Plaza de Toros Arroyo in Mexico City on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) had been set to challenge WBA...

