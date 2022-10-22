ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child ID kits provided to Texas students are intended to find missing children, officials say — not identify victims of school shootings like Uvalde

A recent move by Texas school districts to provide families with child identification and DNA kits has sparked anxiety amid the horrifying backdrop that genetic material was needed by authorities to identify the fourth-grade victims killed this year in a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. The kits, however, are...
