Officials: Oregon deputy stabs patient in struggle for gun
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer’s firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
Search of landfill for suburban Detroit teen’s remains ends
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police have ended a five-month search at a rural landfill for the remains of a 17-year-old suburban Detroit girl who disappeared in early January. Detroit police announced Friday that the search at the landfill for Zion Foster’s body was over. Investigators have said they believe her body was placed in a dumpster, which later was emptied into a garbage truck and taken about 40 miles northeast of Detroit to Lenox Township. Searchers began combing through debris and garbage at the end of May at Pine Tree Acres landfill but came up empty even after going through 3,500 truckloads — 7,500 tons — of material from Michigan and Canada.
Washington Secretary of State candidates talk voter turnout, ranked choice voting at debate
SPOKANE, Wash. – Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson faced off in a debate at Gonzaga University on Sunday ahead of next month’s general election. The candidates detailed their credentials and shared their positions on several issues, including voting turnout, election integrity, political polarization...
NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law constitutional. Saratoga County judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they are counted. It was unclear immediately Friday if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration would appeal the decision. State Republican party chair Nick Langworthy on Friday called the judge’s decision a win for election integrity.
At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters. Sanders has conducted few local interviews during her run for governor. She’s the Republican nominee and heavily favored in the predominantly GOP state. She appeared at the debate with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. Jones said voters deserve to hear more from Sanders about her plans.
Washington State Department of Transportation wins People’s Chocie in America’s Transportation Awards
The Washington State Department of Traffic (WSDOT) won the People’s Choice Award in America’s Transportation Awards!. Hosted by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), a nonprofit dedicating to educating the public on the nation’s transportation, as well as the American Automobile Association (AAA) and U.S. Chamber of commerce, the annual competition recognizes programs which make their communities better places to live, work, and play.
