NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisisDavid HeitzColorado State
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Denver ranks No. 25 on list of best cities for remote workersSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Denver's $2 billion sidewalk plan to be decided by votersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Eaton captures 3A softball state championship
AURORA, Colo. — The Eaton Reds are softball state champions once again. Eaton won its second title in three years on Saturday by defeating University 9-1 at Aurora Sports Park. The Reds went 22-7 overall on the season, which included rattling off a nine-game win streak to the state...
Northridge takes down Thompson Valley in 9Preps Game of the Week
GREELEY, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week brought us to Northern Colorado for a matchup between Northridge and Thompson Valley!. The Grizzlies, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA poll, got back on track after their first loss of the season last week, with a 24-14 victory over the Eagles.
csurams.com
Rams Go Aggressively After Home Win
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – From the onset, the mindset was there. Be aggressive. On the first drive, instead of attempting a game-tying field goal in the red zone, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell went for it on fourth down. Early in the fourth quarter, again in the red zone, he bypassed a game-tying attempt.
Spotlight on Poudre High School Football Team
Currently there are several Wellington kids who are on the Poudre Football team. This team is off to one of its best starts in many years. They are 5-1 and rocking it right now. Most of this team is made up of Wellington boys. The picture attached is the Wellington group of Seniors on this team. They have all played together since 7th grade and are doing amazing.
What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?
If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
Watch: Moose shreds tree in Steamboat Springs
A bull moose in Steamboat Springs had an itch he could only satisfy by rubbing his antlers on a tree earlier this week.
George Strait Is Coming To Colorado In 2023
The King is coming to Colorado - and he's bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride. On Monday morning (Oct. 24). news broke that the 'King of Country Music', George Strait is gearing up to hit the road for a brand-new stadium tour in 2023. The newly...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado
BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
coloradosun.com
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't
After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Man convicted in murder of former CU football player
A man was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of former University of Colorado Boulder football player Anthony "TJ" Cunningham three years ago.
Daily Record
A second metro Denver town clamps down on lawns amid drought: “Water’s on everyone’s mind”
Coming to a yard near you — everything but the lawn. Castle Rock this week became the second metro area municipality in as many months to pass a measure severely limiting the amount of water-intensive “cool-season turf” that can be rolled out with new homes in the Douglas County town.
These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list out and...
