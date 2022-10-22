ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

9NEWS

Eaton captures 3A softball state championship

AURORA, Colo. — The Eaton Reds are softball state champions once again. Eaton won its second title in three years on Saturday by defeating University 9-1 at Aurora Sports Park. The Reds went 22-7 overall on the season, which included rattling off a nine-game win streak to the state...
EATON, CO
9NEWS

Northridge takes down Thompson Valley in 9Preps Game of the Week

GREELEY, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week brought us to Northern Colorado for a matchup between Northridge and Thompson Valley!. The Grizzlies, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA poll, got back on track after their first loss of the season last week, with a 24-14 victory over the Eagles.
LOVELAND, CO
csurams.com

Rams Go Aggressively After Home Win

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – From the onset, the mindset was there. Be aggressive. On the first drive, instead of attempting a game-tying field goal in the red zone, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell went for it on fourth down. Early in the fourth quarter, again in the red zone, he bypassed a game-tying attempt.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Spotlight on Poudre High School Football Team

Currently there are several Wellington kids who are on the Poudre Football team. This team is off to one of its best starts in many years. They are 5-1 and rocking it right now. Most of this team is made up of Wellington boys. The picture attached is the Wellington group of Seniors on this team. They have all played together since 7th grade and are doing amazing.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain

Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

George Strait Is Coming To Colorado In 2023

The King is coming to Colorado - and he's bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride. On Monday morning (Oct. 24). news broke that the 'King of Country Music', George Strait is gearing up to hit the road for a brand-new stadium tour in 2023. The newly...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado

BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado

Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE

