1. We knew it when the Cavs made the trade — Donovan Mitchell is good. But based on the first three games, man, good is an understatement. 2. We haven’t seen a guy who can put the entire team on his back and lift it to a win, all while playing unselfishly, since You Know Who. On Sunday, Mitchell was at his best.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO