A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A Run
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, Utah
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in November
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and Excitement
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Pelicans F Brandon Ingram (head) exits game vs. Jazz
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was being evaluated for a concussion after being hit in the head during New Orleans’ game
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star questionable vs. Mavericks with hip contusion from scary fall
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be listed as questionable for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Likewise, Brandon Ingram (head injury) and Herbert Jones (knee) will be questionable after all three escaped seroius injury in the team's overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Took Longer Than Hoped, But Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Push Through
1. We knew it when the Cavs made the trade — Donovan Mitchell is good. But based on the first three games, man, good is an understatement. 2. We haven’t seen a guy who can put the entire team on his back and lift it to a win, all while playing unselfishly, since You Know Who. On Sunday, Mitchell was at his best.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet After The Cavs Beat The Bulls
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet with four photos after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls.
Jazz Beat Timberwolves: 4 Key Takeaways
The Utah Jazz coaching staff is showing the NBA world proper team execution.
ESPN
Utah takes on Houston after overtime win
LINE: Rockets -1; over/under is 232. BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Houston Rockets after the Jazz took down the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 in overtime. Houston finished 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference action last season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record In Home Opener With Cavs
Saying that Donovan Mitchell has been off to a great start with the Cavs is a huge understatement. He's been unbelievable. In fact, his first three games have been historic. In the season opener, he scored 31 points which was the first time a player had 30 points in their debut with Cleveland in a long time.
