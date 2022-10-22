ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star questionable vs. Mavericks with hip contusion from scary fall

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will be listed as questionable for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Likewise, Brandon Ingram (head injury) and Herbert Jones (knee) will be questionable after all three escaped seroius injury in the team's overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Took Longer Than Hoped, But Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Push Through

1. We knew it when the Cavs made the trade — Donovan Mitchell is good. But based on the first three games, man, good is an understatement. 2. We haven’t seen a guy who can put the entire team on his back and lift it to a win, all while playing unselfishly, since You Know Who. On Sunday, Mitchell was at his best.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Utah takes on Houston after overtime win

LINE: Rockets -1; over/under is 232. BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Houston Rockets after the Jazz took down the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 in overtime. Houston finished 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference action last season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record In Home Opener With Cavs

Saying that Donovan Mitchell has been off to a great start with the Cavs is a huge understatement. He's been unbelievable. In fact, his first three games have been historic. In the season opener, he scored 31 points which was the first time a player had 30 points in their debut with Cleveland in a long time.
CLEVELAND, OH

