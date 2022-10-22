ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, IA

WHO 13

2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola

Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

New thrift store helps Des Moines’ homeless

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ newest thrift store is a place to find a deal and help local homeless people at the same time. Thriftmart opened on Thursday at 2324 Euclid Ave. It carries everything from furniture to home décor and clothing. Local nonprofit Joppa operates...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Storm chances in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa man receives year in prison for escape

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Shag's dance club may lose liquor license over explicit video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shag's dance club in the Court Avenue district of Des Moines may temporarily lose its liquor license. The Des Moines City Council reached an agreement with the club after a controversial video surfaced on social media in September. The video showed an adult performer, partially naked, performing sex acts at Shag's.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Crash causes traffic delays on Interstate 35/80

DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash on Interstate 35/80 near Douglas Avenue caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. According to Urbandale police, at least one person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a single-vehicle crash. The extent of their injuries isn't known right now. The crash occurred...
URBANDALE, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
DES MOINES, IA

