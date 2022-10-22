Read full article on original website
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest.
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
New thrift store helps Des Moines’ homeless
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ newest thrift store is a place to find a deal and help local homeless people at the same time. Thriftmart opened on Thursday at 2324 Euclid Ave. It carries everything from furniture to home décor and clothing. Local nonprofit Joppa operates...
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
Des Moines Water Works navigates plummeting river levels
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Water levels are extremely low at the Raccoon River in West Des Moines. The river should be chest high, but as of this report it was possible stand on dry ground. "When you have low water levels is sometimes you have water quality issues...
Shag's dance club may lose liquor license over explicit video
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shag's dance club in the Court Avenue district of Des Moines may temporarily lose its liquor license. The Des Moines City Council reached an agreement with the club after a controversial video surfaced on social media in September. The video showed an adult performer, partially naked, performing sex acts at Shag's.
Crash causes traffic delays on Interstate 35/80
DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash on Interstate 35/80 near Douglas Avenue caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. According to Urbandale police, at least one person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a single-vehicle crash. The extent of their injuries isn't known right now. The crash occurred...
Both drivers walk away from Des Moines crash that sent vehicle onto its top
DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash Friday morning at 63rd Street and Cummins Parkway sent one vehicle onto its top. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. The collision between the red pickup truck and the red Ford Escape sent the Escape onto its top. One of the drivers...
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
Food Bank of Iowa parts ways with 11 DMARC affiliated food pantries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cutting ties with some food pantries across the metro area, due to a new requirement that 11 Des Moines Area Religious Council-affiliated pantries could not find viable options to meet. The Food Bank of Iowa partners with pantries across...
