Spokane, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Spokane.
The Rogers High School - Spokane football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Rogers High School - Spokane
West Valley High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Cheney High School football team will have a game with Mead High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Cheney High School
Mead High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Mount Spokane High School football team will have a game with Gonzaga Preparatory School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Mount Spokane High School
Gonzaga Preparatory School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
