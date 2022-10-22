ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Spokane.

The Rogers High School - Spokane football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Rogers High School - Spokane
West Valley High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Cheney High School football team will have a game with Mead High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Cheney High School
Mead High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Mount Spokane High School football team will have a game with Gonzaga Preparatory School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Mount Spokane High School
Gonzaga Preparatory School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

'He was brilliant': Legendary Eastern Washington coach Dick Zornes to be inducted into the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame

Halls of fame don’t always recognize the right things, sometimes overlooking the subtle achievements, the victories over the hidden adversities, the odds-defying rise to competitiveness when starting from absolutely nothing. There’s no Hall of Coaching Impact, no way to gauge the percentage of players on a team whose personal...
CHENEY, WA
adventuresofaplusk.com

13+ FUN things to do in Spokane, Washington! (+ 3 day itinerary!)

Looking to explore Spokane, Washington? In this guide we’re sharing 13+ fun things to do in Spokane, Washington, plus tips for your visit and an itinerary!. Western Washington tends to get a lot of the love by both locals and visitors to Washington and we’ll admit it, when we lived in Seattle we often stuck to exploring the western side of the state. But we had been missing out on Eastern Washington, specifically Spokane!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane closing on November 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness location in downtown Spokane is closing at the end of the month. MUV Fitness spokesperson Jamie Izaks sad they are closing because fewer and fewer people are going to the gym. Izaks released the following statement on the closure. MÜV Fitness recently made the difficult decision to close our Downtown Spokane location. It will...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

BUNDLE UP: Breezy, cold rain showers kick off our Monday

Rain and gusty winds are forecasted to kick off the work week, with a chance of snow in Spokane later in the week!. You may have woken up to some frost on the ground this morning, as we dipped into freezing temperatures overnight. Sunday was dry in Spokane, with some fog looming early on in the morning. The day’s high did not reach much above Saturday’s high; the Lilac City topping off at 48 degrees to wrap up the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.  Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.  Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.  In lower...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane woman meets students who will attend school named after her

It was quite a sight. Carla Peperzak, two weeks from her 99th birthday, fist bumping fifth and sixth graders who will be part of the first class at Carla Peperzak Middle School. They were at Ferris High School to hear her story about living in Nazi-occupied Holland during the early...
SPOKANE, WA
Lefty Graves

Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s

Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

VIDEO: Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it

Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
SPOKANE, WA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy