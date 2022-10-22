Citizen group urges voters to approve San Luis Coastal school bond measure

Measure C is a $349 million school improvement measure that will be on the November 8 th ballot for those who live in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

A group of citizens has formed a campaign committee urging voters to approve the measure.

“I really joined the team of volunteers that are supporting 'Yes on Measure C' because I care so much about the environment that kids are learning in," said Quinn Brady, co-chair of Yes on Measure C-22.

Ten elementary schools, two middle schools, and Pacific Beach High School in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District will receive facility and security upgrades if Measure C is passed.

The co-chairs of the initiative say many of the schools in the district were built in the 1950s and 60s and have not undergone modernization since then .

If approved, Measure C would go toward fixing leaky roofs, increasing campus security, modernizing classroom technologies, and installing heating and AC systems.

On that list is Los Osos Middle School, built in 1976.

One of the first improvements would be the roof. Principal Karl Blum said every year, there are water leaks inside classrooms.

“[There is] also need for an HVAC air conditioning and heating. We have a system that is very old that needs work. As you know, we’ve recently had heatwaves and some of our classrooms will reach 87 degrees," said Karl Blum, Los Osos Middle School Principal.

“If Measure C isn’t approved, these repairs will be delayed. There are no funds available in the budget and there are no funds available from the state for these types of improvements," said Jay Beck, co-chair of Yes on Measure C.

Measure C is a 30-year property tax bond measure.

“Measure C would be paid for via a property tax assessment of $49 per every $100,000 of assessed property value," Beck explained.

The co-chairs of the measure said, based on current property tax assessments, the typical homeowner in the district would pay $250 annually or about $20 a month.

"Measure D was voted back in 2014, so we are eight years into that 30-year measure and these funds will be assessed in addition to the funds assessed back in 2014," Beck added.

The funds will also reportedly be used to expand Pre-K and T-K offerings in all of the elementary schools in the district.

Registered voters in the school district, which serves Avila Beach, Morro Bay, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, and Shell Beach, will be able to vote on this measure. It requires 55% approval from voters.