ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Woman killed in crash with fire truck in Lehi

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5jhI_0iiQJUPY00

LEHI, Utah — A woman died after her car was hit by a fire engine that was responding to a call in Lehi Friday afternoon.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson, the fire truck was heading west on Timpanogos Highway (State Route 92) with its lights and sirens on when the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. The woman had just exited southbound I-15, and she collided with the truck at the intersection of the freeway off-ramp and S.R. 92. She was driving a Chevrolet Spark.

As of Friday evening, UHP was still investigating the incident, including which lights were green or red at the time and other factors.

UHP said the 20-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Although the crash occurred within the Lehi jurisdiction, UHP said the city asked them to conduct the investigation because it involved a city-owned vehicle and city employees.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this developing news story as they become available.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Fire Truck collision ends in fatal accident

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi Fire Truck traveling westbound on SR-92 collided with a Chevy Spark traveling southbound from the I-15 off-ramp on October 21, around 12:37 p.m. The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a release the collision occurred on SR-92 at the intersection of the I-15 interchange.
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Head-on crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — A Toyota Corolla driving on State Route 6 near Soldier Summit left its lane and struck a Ford F-350 head-on Saturday at around 7 p.m. It’s believed that the Corolla left its lane due to wet road conditions. The driver of the Corolla, an...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in Lehi crash that involved a fire truck

LEHI, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died Friday afternoon following a crash that involved an emergency vehicle in Lehi near southbound I-15. According to Trooper Quincy Breur, of the UHP, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. Friday. The UHP was asked to investigate the crash by Lehi City as it involved a fire truck from the Lehi Fire Department that was responding to a call.
LEHI, UT
firefighternation.com

Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman

A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
PROVO, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy