Woman killed in crash with fire truck in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A woman died after her car was hit by a fire engine that was responding to a call in Lehi Friday afternoon.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson, the fire truck was heading west on Timpanogos Highway (State Route 92) with its lights and sirens on when the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. The woman had just exited southbound I-15, and she collided with the truck at the intersection of the freeway off-ramp and S.R. 92. She was driving a Chevrolet Spark.

As of Friday evening, UHP was still investigating the incident, including which lights were green or red at the time and other factors.

UHP said the 20-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Although the crash occurred within the Lehi jurisdiction, UHP said the city asked them to conduct the investigation because it involved a city-owned vehicle and city employees.

