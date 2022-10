KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, Hill O’Brien Field was ground zero for the biggest matchup in the 4A when the then #2 ranked Henley Hornets (7-1, 4-1) hosted the #1 ranked Mazama Vikings (8-0, 5-0). More than bragging rights were on the line as both teams entered as the only undefeated teams in the 4A but only one would leave with sole possession of first place in the Big Sky Conference.

