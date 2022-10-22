Read full article on original website
Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL Texas High 23 […]
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 21
TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.
High School results, schedules: Football, volleyball
Note: All times p.m. unless otherwise noted. Note: All times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Victoria East at Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
PLAYOFF PICTURE: Bobcats Drop in Standings; Lake View Needs Help for Playoff Berth
SAN ANGELO- Week 9 of Texas High School Football is in the books and the playoffs inch closer so here is the current playoff picture for team in the Concho Valley and the surrounding area. Here are the current standings for the Central Bobcats and the Lake View Chiefs. Little Southwest Conference Starting things off with the big schools and the Little Southwest Conference. The Central Bobcats lost to the Midland Legacy Rebels 56-29. Frenship lost to the Permian Panthers in crazy fashion 42-41 and Midland beat the Odessa Bronchos 41-31. There are not undefeated team in this district and…
Texas high school football: Dave Campbell's Texas Football state rankings
CLASS 6A 1. Galena Park North Shore (8-0), 1; 2. Austin Westlake (8-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (7-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (8-0), 4; 5. Katy (8-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (8-0), 6; 7. Humble Atascocita (7-1), 7; 8. Cibolo Steele (8-0), 8; 9. DeSoto (7-1), 11; 10. Spring Westfield (7-1), 12; 11. Prosper (7-1), 16; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0), 13; 13. Dripping Springs (7-1), 17; 14. Allen (6-2), 9; 15. Arlington Martin (7-1), 10; 16. Dallas...
Big Night in Frisco for Playoff Contenders
The playoff picture for District 6 in 5A-D1 became a little clearer Friday night as all the teams with playoff hopes were in action, except Frisco Heritage. Heritage had a bye week after suffering their first district loss to Frisco last week. The Coyotes still have a chance at the district championship. If they beat Frisco Reedy next week and Lone Star in week 11, and Frisco loses one more game, Heritage would clinch the one seed. A lot on the line for Heritage over these next two weeks.
Austin holds off Dallas 2-1 to make Western Conference final
