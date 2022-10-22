ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Still Fly Using Your New York State ID Or Driver’s License?

You may be planning your upcoming holiday travel, but will you still be able to fly using your New York State ID? New York State certainly gets busy around the holidays when it comes to travel since we have one of the busiest airports in the country located here. John F. Kennedy International Airport serves approximately 31 million passengers per year.
WNYT

Zeldin, Hochul to debate in New York City on Tuesday

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin agreed on Sunday to participate in a Spectrum News debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Zeldin had been holding out, hoping to take part in five debates across the state. However, Hochul had only accepted Spectrum’s invitation. The debate will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rew-online.com

Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
Travel Maven

These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State

There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
96.1 The Breeze

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Travel Maven

Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York

While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark. Central Park clocked in with a high...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
