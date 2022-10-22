Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
SEC Wrap-Up: A Look at Week Eight-Action in the SEC
OXFORD, Miss. – It was a short slate of games in the Southeastern Conference Saturday, but we learned a lot of things about some teams. Saturday could be billed the “Yeah, we knew that already,” week in the conference. TENNESSEE 65, UT-MARTIN 24: Yeah, we knew Tennessee...
AP Top 25: Ole Miss tumbles in rankings after loss to LSU
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Rebels fell 45-20 to LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday and subsequently fell from No. 7 down to No. 15. They weren’t the only formerly undefeated top 10 team to fall in the rankings. UCLA went from No. 9 down to No. 12 following a 45-30 loss to Oregon in Eugene. While Ole Miss is now 7-1 on the year, UCLA dropped to 6-1 on the year.
therebelwalk.com
Takeaways from the Rebels’ loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE — Ole Miss suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The loss drops the Rebels to 7-1, 3-1 (SEC). Here are some takeaways from the game. Defense had no answer. Simply, there was just nothing the Rebel...
NOLA.com
LSU fans rushed the field after the Ole Miss win. Some watching were surprised, embarrassed.
The LSU football team beat a previously undefeated No. 7 Ole Miss squad 45-20 in Baton Rouge on Saturday, providing the biggest win of Brian Kelly's short tenure. Once the game came to a close, many of the young LSU fans at Tiger Stadium decided it was a good opportunity to rush the field.
wbrz.com
LSU comes in at #18 in latest AP Polls following big win against Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back in the AP Top 25 rankings, coming in at #18 following their upset win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were briefly ranked #25 earlier this season before dropping out the ranks after a blowout loss to #3 Tennessee. Since then, LSU has found a rhythm, winning their last two games in dominating fashion.
therebelwalk.com
Four Keys to an Ole Miss win over LSU
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss enters Saturday’s game at LSU sitting at 7-0, 3-0 (SEC). The game in Death Valley will be an important test for the Rebels. Here are our four keys to the game. Pressure Daniels. For the second week in a row, the Rebels will...
therebelwalk.com
Rebels’ standout kicker Jonathan Cruz could be the difference in a close game
OXFORD, Miss. – Should Ole Miss golf coach Chris Malloy need an extra member to add to his roster later this season, he might look to Lane Kiffin for help. Kiffin has a kicker with a golfer’s mentality. And thus far, to borrow a golf term, he has been pretty much dead solid perfect.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU
Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Desmond Howard has SEC team’s stock falling after Week 8
Ole Miss was being talked about as a team with the potential to make an SEC Championship run and perhaps even edge its way into the College Football Playoff, but there are questions surrounding that after the Rebels’ humbling 45-20 loss to the LSU Tigers. After that performance in...
247Sports
LSU vs. Ole Miss: Kirk Herbstreit picks Tigers, likes Brian Kelly, team's buy-in
College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit expects LSU to hand Ole Miss its first loss of the season and says the Tigers' recent confidence level coming off their road win last week should pay off in a big way. LSU lost to Tennessee two weeks ago at home and has not lost consecutive games at Tiger Stadium in two decades.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Esports to Face Off Against Mississippi State
More than 100 players from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University will compete in the fifth-annual Esports Egg Bowl on Saturday (Oct. 29) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Pavilion opens at 10 a.m. with a line of computer screens and CPUs across...
hottytoddy.com
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives
Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the former McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, housed on the...
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars
Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Oxford Eagle
Musings on plantations and politics in Yalobusha County
In the press coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, we were reminded of her long reign and her decades of selfless service to Great Britain. Most of the facts brought out were generally known, but a few details emerged that were surprising. One such little-known fact was revealed in Sid...
Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi
A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Senatobia on Sunday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. on Highway 51 and Gilmore Street in Senatobia, MS. One person was killed. The MBI said this incident involved the Senatobia Police Department and the Hernando […]
Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers. MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23. MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Could See Severe Storms Tuesday Morning Ahead of Incoming Cold Front
Don’t forget the umbrella Tuesday as you head out to work or school as an incoming cold front could bring some severe weather to Lafayette County in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the highest risk for severe storms in Oxford is from 8 a.m. to noon.
