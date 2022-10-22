ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds

Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change

The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
PORTLAND, OR
WGAU

Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot

Avalos is the executive director of Verde, co-founder of the Black Millennial Movement and chair of Portland’s Citizen Review Committee. A resident of Portland, she also serves on the city’s Charter Review Commission that developed Measure 26-228, but is writing on her own behalf. Her column will resume regularly in January.
PORTLAND, OR
Q97.9

My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS

Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Street Lives: Homeless in the rain

Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Deputy stabs man in hospital emergency department after man tries to take gun

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy stabbed a man on civil hold at a hospital after the man charged and tried to take the deputy’s firearm. Just before 3 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department, the man was going through the hospital admissions process when he charged the deputy and tried to take his firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course

Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
OREGON STATE

