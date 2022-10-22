ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Some Week 9 games are coming down to the wire. Follow for Iowa high school football live score updates, highlights

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Des Moines Register

Inside the IHSAA offices during Week 9 of the Iowa high school football season

BOONE — The sun has set by the time Week 9 of the high school football season begins. The schedule features 115 games on this Friday night (Oct. 21), all with some level of importance to those here inside the Iowa High School Athletic Association offices. Jared Chizek, the IHSAA’s football administrator, sits in a large conference room looking at an Excel sheet. ...
IOWA STATE
pureoldiesspencer.com

State Football Playoffs Round of 16 Pairings

Boone, Ia (KICD) – The IHSAA released the Football Playoffs round of 16 pairings for all classes on Saturday Morning. Each class is seperated in to 4 four-team brackets called pods. The winner of each pod advances to the Semi-Finals in the UNI Dome. Here are the matchups for Northwest Iowa Schools.
BOONE, IA
Amest Tribune

Cast your vote for the top Ames-area high school athlete of the week for Oct. 16-22

Four area teams and five individual runners qualified for state in cross country during the qualifying meets held Oct. 19 and 20. The Ames girls team and two Little Cyclone boys runners — Zach Lenkaitis and Ahmed Aldamak — qualified from the Class 4A qualifying meet in Indianola Oct. 19. The Little Cyclone girls, ranked sixth in 4A, placed second as a team at Indianola. ...
AMES, IA
Radio Iowa

Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/24/22

2. Dowling Catholic (8-1), LW #2 vs Davenport West. 10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3), LW #9 vs #8 Linn-Mar 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0), LW #2 vs CR Washington. 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0), LW #3 vs Fort Madison. 4. Carlisle (7-1), LW #4 vs Newton. 5. Iowa City Liberty (8-1), LW...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Des Moines Register

Vote for the Des Moines Register's male and female Athlete of the Week candidates Oct. 15-21

The ninth week of high school sports action for the 2022-2023 Iowa school year is complete. Several talented athletes turned in outstanding individual performances during Week 9. On the boys side, there were several phenomenal performances during the opening week of the 8-player and Classes A, 1A and 2A football playoffs and the final week of the...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy