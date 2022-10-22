Some Week 9 games are coming down to the wire. Follow for Iowa high school football live score updates, highlights

Four area teams and five individual runners qualified for state in cross country during the qualifying meets held Oct. 19 and 20. The Ames girls team and two Little Cyclone boys runners — Zach Lenkaitis and Ahmed Aldamak — qualified from the Class 4A qualifying meet in Indianola Oct. 19. The Little Cyclone girls, ranked sixth in 4A, placed second as a team at Indianola. ...

