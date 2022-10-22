Read full article on original website
Fort Benning and over 1,000 DOD other assets linked to the Confederacy to be renamed
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum on Thursday that approved a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and more than 1,100 other items commemorating Confederate officers. Beginning on Dec. 18, 2022, the Department of Defense will start its plan to rename assets...
americanmilitarynews.com
1.4 active duty military killed themselves every day in 2021: Pentagon says down 15%
The rate of active-duty military suicides fell by about 15 percent last year compared to 2020, the Department of Defense recently announced. Despite the drop, more than one active-duty service member still died by suicide every day in 2021. The department’s annual suicide report states that just over 24 in...
Trump's White House wanted the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain when the president visited Japan in 2019, emails show
Trump's White House requested the USS John S. McCain be kept "out of sight" from the president. Newly obtained emails reveal the request, which was made before Trump visited a US Navy base in Japan. The former president had a long-running feud with the Arizona senator. Donald Trump's White House...
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Rogers demands answers on DoD abortion memo; calls it political ‘campaign tactic’
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the lead Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, has accused the Pentagon of engaging in partisan politics after it announced the military would pay for travel expenses for service members to get abortions. In a Friday press statement, Rogers called the Pentagon memo “a desperate...
