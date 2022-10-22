ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1.4 active duty military killed themselves every day in 2021: Pentagon says down 15%

The rate of active-duty military suicides fell by about 15 percent last year compared to 2020, the Department of Defense recently announced. Despite the drop, more than one active-duty service member still died by suicide every day in 2021. The department’s annual suicide report states that just over 24 in...
Rep. Rogers demands answers on DoD abortion memo; calls it political ‘campaign tactic’

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the lead Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, has accused the Pentagon of engaging in partisan politics after it announced the military would pay for travel expenses for service members to get abortions. In a Friday press statement, Rogers called the Pentagon memo “a desperate...

