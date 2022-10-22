Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Modesto., CA., you have arrived at the best possible list. This article started with this writer interviewing current Modesto locals for the restaurants they can’t get enough of for the most authentic listings. It being in California, you’ll find in...
Fire destroys historic downtown Stockton building intended for part of museum
STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Stockton's downtown waterfront left a historic building destroyed Tuesday. The building and months of work to turn it into an exhibit at a floating museum docking across the water in 2024 was burned away. As crowds of people flocked to the fire scene...
sierranewsonline.com
Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival
MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
'Made with love, family, home': El Dorado Market in South Stockton celebrates 50 years feeding the city
STOCKTON, Calif. — This week marks the 50th anniversary for Stockton's iconic El Dorado Market. The market on South El Dorado Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has been a staple for families in the Port City for five decades now. "The food is made from the...
98online.com
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: Study
Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos City Council adopts General Plan 2042, expands planning area
Keeps ag/rural land for migratory birds and from being rezoned industrial. During their meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Los Banos City Council unanimously adopted the General Plan 2042 update, which has been in the works since 2017, expanded the city’s Planning Area, the associated Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the new Annexation Ordinance. The expanded Planning Area includes enlarging the Proposed Urban Growth Boundary (UGB), Proposed Sphere of Influence (SOI) and Proposed Area of Interest (AOI) for future potential annexations into the city limits. (See Los Banos Draft General Plan 2042)
1 dead after head-on collision in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials. The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their […]
mymotherlode.com
A Fight Led To One Involved Grabbing A Gun
Sonora, CA – A fight resulted in one person grabbing a gun and pointing it at the other person, causing bystanders to get involved. A caller alerted Sonora Police dispatch recently to an altercation at the Sonora Plaza in the 700 block of Mono Way in Sonora. During questioning of witnesses, officers learned that 38-year-old Qiliang (Key-Lion) Fang of Monterey Park in the Los Angeles area was in a physical fight when he suddenly went to his vehicle and grabbed a firearm. He allegedly went back to the victim and pointed it at him, causing the pair to begin shouting and arguing. Bystanders intervened and were able to separate the subjects until officers arrived on the scene.
Stolen youth football trailer found in Atwater, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen trailer full of $15,000 worth of youth football equipment has been found, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, deputies were called out to a dairy on Gurr Road in Atwater after it was reported that the stolen trailer had been found. When deputies arrived, […]
KCRA.com
Recall Alert: Raw goat milk packaged, bottled in Stanislaus County subject of statewide recall
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Raw goat milk produced and bottled in Stanislaus County is being recalled across the state, according to officials. Valley Milk Simply Bottled is the subject of the recall and quarantine ordered by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones, the California Department of Food and Agriculture announced on Friday.
Merced County Office of Education hosts Career Industry Day
High school sophomores throughout the county were invited to meet with more than 130 exhibitors from the community to learn about different career opportunities.
Merced Fire investigating what started fire near Merced Regional Airport
According to the Merced City Fire Department, a total of 85 acres were burned. The fire is under investigation.
Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle rolled off a cliff at Fremont Peak. This was first reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Our reporter on the scene said a woman said her husband was in the car, was pinned inside, and she is afraid he didn't make it. The post Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak appeared first on KION546.
Did Candidate Keating’s Biggest Donor Sell MID Water?
It was probably only a coincidence that Frank Damrell and Robert Frobose were chatting in front of an outdoor bulletin board that read “Modesto Irrigation District Public Information” on Tuesday, October 11. Damrell and Frobose had just come out of a meeting of the Modesto Irrigation District (MID)...
High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
CBS News
Two people found dead in Modesto identified
On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a sheriff's office public information officer.
