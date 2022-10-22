ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA

If you are looking for the best restaurants in Modesto., CA., you have arrived at the best possible list. This article started with this writer interviewing current Modesto locals for the restaurants they can’t get enough of for the most authentic listings. It being in California, you’ll find in...
MODESTO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival

MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
MADERA, CA
98online.com

Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case

(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos City Council adopts General Plan 2042, expands planning area

Keeps ag/rural land for migratory birds and from being rezoned industrial. During their meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Los Banos City Council unanimously adopted the General Plan 2042 update, which has been in the works since 2017, expanded the city’s Planning Area, the associated Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the new Annexation Ordinance. The expanded Planning Area includes enlarging the Proposed Urban Growth Boundary (UGB), Proposed Sphere of Influence (SOI) and Proposed Area of Interest (AOI) for future potential annexations into the city limits. (See Los Banos Draft General Plan 2042)
LOS BANOS, CA
FOX40

1 dead after head-on collision in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials.  The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their […]
TRACY, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Fight Led To One Involved Grabbing A Gun

Sonora, CA – A fight resulted in one person grabbing a gun and pointing it at the other person, causing bystanders to get involved. A caller alerted Sonora Police dispatch recently to an altercation at the Sonora Plaza in the 700 block of Mono Way in Sonora. During questioning of witnesses, officers learned that 38-year-old Qiliang (Key-Lion) Fang of Monterey Park in the Los Angeles area was in a physical fight when he suddenly went to his vehicle and grabbed a firearm. He allegedly went back to the victim and pointed it at him, causing the pair to begin shouting and arguing. Bystanders intervened and were able to separate the subjects until officers arrived on the scene.
SONORA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Stolen youth football trailer found in Atwater, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen trailer full of $15,000 worth of youth football equipment has been found, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, deputies were called out to a dairy on Gurr Road in Atwater after it was reported that the stolen trailer had been found. When deputies arrived, […]
ATWATER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle rolled off a cliff at Fremont Peak. This was first reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Our reporter on the scene said a woman said her husband was in the car, was pinned inside, and she is afraid he didn't make it. The post Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS News

Two people found dead in Modesto identified

On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a sheriff's office public information officer.
MODESTO, CA

