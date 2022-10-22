Read full article on original website
Council President Albornoz Responds to the County Executive Elrich’s Request to Vote ‘No’ on Thrive Montgomery 2050
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 21, 2022—Today Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz sent a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich responding to his continued opposition to moving Montgomery County forward with Thrive Montgomery 2050. In the letter, the Council President clarifies information and addresses issues raised by the County Executive.The full text of the letter by Council President Albornoz is below and can be viewed here.
Courtesy Review of Plan That Would Bring 180 New Units to City by Gaithersburg’s Historic District Commission Takes Place October 26
The City of Gaithersburg’s Historic District Commission (HDC) is scheduled to provide a non-binding courtesy review of the Park and Brookes Avenues Concept Site Plan (CSP-9149-2021) at its October 26 meeting. The Planning Commission is expected to review the Concept Site Plan after the HDC courtesy review. MBW and Haris Design and Construction Co. submitted Concept Site Plan application (SP-9149-2021) on December 16, 2021, to demolish the buildings located at 9, 11, and 15 Park Avenue and 201 Brookes Avenue in anticipation of redevelopment into a pair of multifamily buildings totaling 180 units with 2,217 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The building at the intersection of Park and Brookes Avenues will stand four (4) stories tall, and the building to the south along Park Avenue will stand five (5) stories tall. A City-owned alley extends between the two (2) buildings.
Two November Meetings for Three Mile Stretch of University Blvd This November
Per Montgomery Planning: Building on major Montgomery County initiatives—including the 2013 Countywide Transit Corridors Functional Master Plan, Thrive Montgomery 2050 and Vision Zero— Montgomery Planning is initiating the University Boulevard Corridor (UBC) Plan and beginning its public engagement. This planning effort will be centered on a key three-mile...
Wheaton Metro Station Phase 2 of Temporary Bus Bay Relocations to Start on Monday, Nov. 21
Starting Monday, Nov. 21, and lasting for approximately five weeks, sections of the bus loop at the Wheaton Metro Station will be closed for pavement rehabilitation. During Phase 2, Bus Bays F, G, H, J, and K will be closed. Temporary bus boarding locations can be found on the map above. This project will result in smoother bus rides and an improved experience for Metro and Ride On customers. Passengers using Montgomery County’s Ride On buses are encouraged to wear a mask but are no longer required to wear them. Masks are available on all buses for riders who need them.
City of Gaithersburg Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
The City celebrates and honors Native American Heritage Month in November with educational presentations, programs & a proclamation highlighting the culture, heritage & achievements of our Native American neighbors. Activities & exhibits celebrating Native American Heritage Month include:. Proclamation: An official proclamation designating November 2022 as “Native American Heritage Month”...
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
University of Maryland Announces $20M Investment in Financial Aid
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – In a bold effort to increase affordability and access to the state’s flagship institution of higher education, the University of Maryland launched today a new investment in need-based financial aid providing up to $20 million annually for students from the state of Maryland. The Terrapin Commitment program is the largest single-year investment in need-based scholarships in the university’s history.
Six MoCo Businesses Make “Fastest Growing Companies in Greater D.C.” List by Washington Business Journal
The Washington Business Journal recently released its list of the “Fastest Growing Companies in Greater D.C.” (ranked by average percent change over the course of the last two years). Six Montgomery County businesses made the list, ranked between #8 and #48. The Montgomery County businesses are listed below:
Rockville Biotech Begins Withdrawing Clinical Trial Participants From Antiretroviral HIV Medication; “All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy”
A Maryland biotech company has taken an important next step in their HIV Clinical Trial that they hope will lead to long-term remission for participants. Rockville-based biotech company American Gene Technologies® has begun withdrawing clinical trial participants from their antiretroviral HIV medication to determine whether the gene therapy treatment works. All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy, according to the press release. Full press release below:
Progress at Sweetgreen in Gaithersburg
Last October we let you know that Sweetgreen would be taking over the Verizon Wireless storefront, located next to Downtown Crown Beer & Wine, in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown development. Verizon has since moved within Crown, and signage for Sweetgreen went up in August. Earlier today we stopped by and were told by workers that construction will be complete in “a couple months”, giving the fast-casual restaurant an expected early 2023 opening. We were also told permanent signage is going up very soon.
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
Two Separate Fatal Collisions Monday Morning in Montgomery County
There were two separate vehicle fatalities this morning in Montgomery County. Below is a summary of events from Montgomery County Police:. “At approximately 7:17 a.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive for the report of traffic collision involving two vehicles. Preliminarily, the driver of a Mazda minivan hit a Toyota Highlander. The driver of the Mazda was transported to an area hospital and later died. The driver of the Toyota Highlander was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Laurel Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Kilograms of Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Marijuana Through the U.S. Mail; Over $1.5 Million in Cash Seized
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallaher sentenced Michael Fisher, a.k.a. “Mark Wilson,” age 47, of Laurel, Maryland, today to 17 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his participation in a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana shipped from California to Maryland through the U.S. mail. At today’s sentencing hearing, Judge Gallagher found that approximately 120 kilograms of cocaine, 6.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 50 kilograms of marijuana were attributable to Fisher as part of the conspiracy.
Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg
A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg Closed Due to a Collision Involving a Pedestrian
Sunday 10/23 Update: A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. Montgomery County Police originally stated that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run, but are now reporting that the owner of the vehicle did remain on the scene. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision Saturday Night in Gaithersburg
Updated Sunday 10/23: A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. Montgomery County Police originally stated that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run, but are now reporting that the owner of the vehicle did remain on the scene. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
Shooting in Rockville; One Male Victim Transported to Hospital
Update Per Rockville City Police 10/23/22 – 9:45 pm: On October 23, 2022 shortly before 6:00 p.m. the Rockville City Police Department responded to a shooting on the Unity Bridge in the 100 block of Frederick Ave. An adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound, he was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Police Investigating Hit and Run Involving Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Wheaton-Glenmont
Montgomery County Police are investigating a hit and run, with life-threatening injuries, that occurred in the area of Georgia Ave. and Janet Rd. in Wheaton. “On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Janet Rd. for the report of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle.
Police Investigate Shots Fired at Pike & Rose
Montgomery County Police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Sunday night in the Pike & Rose area of North Bethesda. According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:16 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Montgomery County Police responded to the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Rd for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
MCPD Investigating Monday Morning Shooting in Downton Silver Spring
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in Downtown Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “At approximately 10:36 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive for shots fired. Preliminarily, investigators have determined that two Black males were shooting at one another. During this incident, a commercial business and a car driving on Fenton Street towards Ellsworth were struck. There are no reports of anyone shot and investigators believe that this shooting is contained between the two males.
