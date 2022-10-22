Council President Albornoz Responds to the County Executive Elrich’s Request to Vote ‘No’ on Thrive Montgomery 2050

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
County Council Meets on October 25 at 9 a.m. to Vote on Thrive Montgomery 2050
Montgomery County Council Meets on October 25 at 9 a.m. to Vote on Thrive Montgomery 2050. The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Andrew Friedson, will recognize the 125th anniversary of Nature Forward. The second, presented by Council President Gabe Albornoz, will recognize the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Bay Net
Charles County Passes In-District Voting On Narrow Vote After Packed Public Hearing
LA PLATA, Md.– The Charles County Commissioners hosted a public hearing on October 19 to consider the proposed Bill 2022-08 County Commissioner Elections, which changes the code of Charles County to require district commissioners to be elected only by residents of that district. Along with requiring district commissioners to...
mocoshow.com
Courtesy Review of Plan That Would Bring 180 New Units to City by Gaithersburg’s Historic District Commission Takes Place October 26
The City of Gaithersburg’s Historic District Commission (HDC) is scheduled to provide a non-binding courtesy review of the Park and Brookes Avenues Concept Site Plan (CSP-9149-2021) at its October 26 meeting. The Planning Commission is expected to review the Concept Site Plan after the HDC courtesy review. MBW and Haris Design and Construction Co. submitted Concept Site Plan application (SP-9149-2021) on December 16, 2021, to demolish the buildings located at 9, 11, and 15 Park Avenue and 201 Brookes Avenue in anticipation of redevelopment into a pair of multifamily buildings totaling 180 units with 2,217 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The building at the intersection of Park and Brookes Avenues will stand four (4) stories tall, and the building to the south along Park Avenue will stand five (5) stories tall. A City-owned alley extends between the two (2) buildings.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal
Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on October 24, 2022
Committees will review radon testing requirements, limitations on rent increases, the Teacher Device Choice Pilot program, sewage disposal system requirements and WSSC Water Spending Control Limits; Blueprint for Maryland’s Future will also be discussed. The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 24 at...
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
mocoshow.com
Wheaton Metro Station Phase 2 of Temporary Bus Bay Relocations to Start on Monday, Nov. 21
Starting Monday, Nov. 21, and lasting for approximately five weeks, sections of the bus loop at the Wheaton Metro Station will be closed for pavement rehabilitation. During Phase 2, Bus Bays F, G, H, J, and K will be closed. Temporary bus boarding locations can be found on the map above. This project will result in smoother bus rides and an improved experience for Metro and Ride On customers. Passengers using Montgomery County’s Ride On buses are encouraged to wear a mask but are no longer required to wear them. Masks are available on all buses for riders who need them.
wfmd.com
Early Voting Begins On Thurs. In Maryland For Midterm Elections
Frederick County will have four early voting sites. Annapolis, Md (KM) Early voting in the 2022 Midterm elections starts this Thursday, October 27th in Maryland and continues through Thursday, November 3rd. If you have not registered to vote, but want to participate, you can do so at any early voting...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Montgomery County Council building parking garage in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking garage at the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported at 10:40 AM Tuesday.
Youngkin’s plan to leave RGGI could impact Alexandria flood prevention efforts
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Flooding has been a major problem in Alexandria for a while, and it’s only getting worse. Now there’s some concern about how the city could fund projects designed to prevent flooding. Governor Glenn Youngkin made it clear during the campaign he wanted to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiatives […]
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Biotech Begins Withdrawing Clinical Trial Participants From Antiretroviral HIV Medication; “All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy”
A Maryland biotech company has taken an important next step in their HIV Clinical Trial that they hope will lead to long-term remission for participants. Rockville-based biotech company American Gene Technologies® has begun withdrawing clinical trial participants from their antiretroviral HIV medication to determine whether the gene therapy treatment works. All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy, according to the press release. Full press release below:
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
The City celebrates and honors Native American Heritage Month in November with educational presentations, programs & a proclamation highlighting the culture, heritage & achievements of our Native American neighbors. Activities & exhibits celebrating Native American Heritage Month include:. Proclamation: An official proclamation designating November 2022 as “Native American Heritage Month”...
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Fatal Collisions Monday Morning in Montgomery County
There were two separate vehicle fatalities this morning in Montgomery County. Below is a summary of events from Montgomery County Police:. “At approximately 7:17 a.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive for the report of traffic collision involving two vehicles. Preliminarily, the driver of a Mazda minivan hit a Toyota Highlander. The driver of the Mazda was transported to an area hospital and later died. The driver of the Toyota Highlander was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Charley Prime, a New Concept by the Restaurant Group Behind Quarry House Tavern, Expected to Open in Rio in Early 2023
Coming soon signage is now up around the exterior of Charley Prime Foods, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio Lakefront boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. Originally aiming for a Fall/Winter 2022 opening, the restaurant had its Class B: Beer, Wine, & Liquor license hearing on August 4th and construction continues as Rio representatives have let us know that the restaurant is now scheduled to open “early 2023”.
mocoshow.com
Six MoCo Businesses Make “Fastest Growing Companies in Greater D.C.” List by Washington Business Journal
The Washington Business Journal recently released its list of the “Fastest Growing Companies in Greater D.C.” (ranked by average percent change over the course of the last two years). Six Montgomery County businesses made the list, ranked between #8 and #48. The Montgomery County businesses are listed below:
wnav.com
Annapolis Town Center to Hold Ribbon Cutting on October 30
“I’ve been anxiously waiting for this day for over a year,” said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “The East Village embodies the type of welcoming space for individuals and families we strive to create at Annapolis Town Center. We are committed to being the destination of choice for our area. Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind.”
talbotspy.org
Lierman Supporters Push Back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘Traditional Republican’
Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) had the stage to herself Tuesday at Goucher College, at what was supposed to be a forum for the two candidates for state comptroller. Her opponent, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R), couldn’t attend due to a family medical emergency. Lierman said that if...
