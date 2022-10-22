Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women's hockey takes down Franklin Pierce in Game 2, sweeps 1st series at home
Can’t ask for much more en route to a season-first series sweep. After its 6-0 victory over Franklin Pierce on Sunday, Penn State returned to Pegula Ice Arena with hopes of accomplishing that very goal — and it didn’t disappoint, winning 4-1. Penn State came out shooting...
Digital Collegian
Contributions from new players propel the Penn State women’s hockey to victory over Franklin Pierce
Three periods of balanced domination. For just the second time all season long Penn State faced an unranked opponent and took care of business Sunday afternoon, defeating Franklin Pierce 6-0. The blue and white got a much-needed win, bringing its record to .500 on the year at 4-4-1. The physicality...
Digital Collegian
USCHO moves Penn State men's hockey up 2 spots in latest Division I rankings after recent series sweep
For the second week in a row, Penn State climbed two spots in USCHO’s Division I poll. After a pair of wins over St. Thomas, including Friday’s overtime thriller, the blue and white now sit at No. 16 in the country. If 6-0 Penn State is to keep...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten reveals Penn State women's soccer's 1st opponent for conference tournament
The Big Ten Tournament bracket is set, and Penn State will face a familiar opponent in the first round. The sixth-seeded Nittany Lions will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on No. 3 seed Wisconsin Oct. 30. The game time has yet to be announced, but it will be available to stream on BTN+.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer takes on Rutgers, Michigan in final games before tournament play
One last home game means one last opportunity for Penn State to show off in front of Park Avenue Army during the regular season. The Nittany Lions' last appearance ended in a 1-1 draw against No. 13 Ohio State on Friday. The blue and white now sits at 5-4-4 as the regular slate season winds down.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball setter Seleisa Elisaia earns Big Ten recognition
Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week Monday afternoon after coming off back-to-back strong performances this past weekend. The Penn State transfer tallied 55 assists and eight digs in the Nittany Lions match against Maryland and followed that performance up with a 33-assist outing against Rutgers. Recording 12.57 assists and 2.14 blocks per set this weekend, Elisaia helped lead Penn State to two huge victories in both matches.
Digital Collegian
AVCA ranks Penn State women's volleyball 2 spots higher after 3 consecutive Big Ten victories
After its first Big Ten weekend sweep of the season, Penn State rose two spots in the AVCA top 25. Following a dominant pair of matches that saw the now-17-4 Nittany Lions go undefeated against Maryland and Rutgers, the blue and white rose to No. 11 in the rankings. Penn...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State scores season-high 6 goals while creating offense in several ways
Opportunities were the deciding factor in Sunday’s matchup. No. 12 Penn State’s offense caught fire in a dominant 6-0 win over Franklin Pierce in the first game of the series. The Nittany Lions’s six tallies in Game 1 against the Ravens were a season high thus far. It...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball dominates Rutgers, extends winning streak to 3
After weeks of dealing with closely-contested Big Ten clashes, Penn State got a breather, defeating Rutgers in a quick match at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions swept the Scarlet Knights 3-0, and offense was the main entrée of the match. Graduate student Katie Clark led the way with a team high .700 hitting effectiveness.
Digital Collegian
St. Thomas flips script on Penn State men’s hockey in overtime showdown in Pegula Ice Arena
Penn State earned a thrilling victory over St. Thomas during an overtime showdown Friday night. Senior Connor McMenamin scored the Nittany Lions’ third goal after a three-frame drought, pushing them to a 3-2 win and improving his squad’s record to a perfect 6-0 on the year. Guy Gadowsky...
Digital Collegian
Connor McMenamin comes up big in Penn State men’s hockey’s 1st overtime contest of 2022-23 season
No. 18 Penn State escaped with another victory after facing its first overtime game of the season against St. Thomas on Friday. Heading into the matchup, the Tommies were 1-4 and looking to get anything started against a tough, undefeated blue and white squad. St. Thomas played hard, responding to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball junior Taylor Trammell out for season with foot injury
Penn State will be without one of its main defensive pieces for the rest of the season. After suffering a left foot injury against Maryland Friday night, junior middle blocker Taylor Trammell announced her season is over on Instagram. The Lexington, Kentucky, native has been an anchor in the middle...
Digital Collegian
Balanced team approach, consistent effort drives Penn State women’s volleyball to sweep over Rutgers
For any team, consistency and finding contributions from everyone is key and that is exactly what Penn State accomplished on Sunday. With the win, the No. 13 Nittany Lions have a three game win streak as the blue and white controlled the match from start to finish, showing off a high-powered offense and balanced approach that Rutgers could not handle.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football rides big-play offense, stingy defense to blowout win over Minnesota in White Out
Tight ends are viable pass catching options. Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota proved that. The Golden Gophers led the Nittany Lions 3-0 before tight end Theo Johnson gave the blue and white signs of life. Johnson hauled in two consecutive passes for gains of 25 yards and 18 yards, which set up a Jake Pinegar field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Minnesota win exactly what Penn State football needed, proves reality of 2022 team
Let’s be Frank, the proof is in the pudding, and Minnesota and Michigan were the pudding for Penn State. The sky was seemingly falling down after Penn State fell utterly flat on the road against Michigan, but James Franklin and Co. did exactly what was needed — and more — to get this show back on the road with a win over Minnesota in the White Out.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Minnesota 45-17 in 2022 White Out
Penn State ended up on top with yet another victory this season against Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers 45-17 in the annual White Out. After a tough start, the Nittany Lions ensured to get the ball into the hands of playmakers, allowing several players to have their best games of the season thus far.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
After a shaky performance at Michigan, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford bounced back in the White Out on Saturday. For his performance, Clifford was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Clifford completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Parker Washington, tight ends break out for Penn State football’s passing game during win over Minnesota
There seems to be something about White Outs that just work well for Penn State tight ends. James Franklin and others in the program have lauded the tight end unit as the best in the country for two years now, but it didn’t quite seem believable until Saturday night when Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren and Brenton Strange combined for seven catches, 118 yards and two touchdowns. The story was much the same in 2021, as the trio had six catches, 130 yards and a touchdown in the White Out against Auburn — easily the best performance of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer draws with Iowa in regular season finale
With Penn State locked into the Big Ten Tournament, Sunday’s regular season finale against Iowa was a matter of finalizing postseason seeding. After a hot start, the Nittany Lions cooled down, hanging on for a 1-1 draw with the hungry Hawkeyes. Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel continued her strong...
Digital Collegian
Abdul Carter, Curtis Jacobs get 1st start together in successful 'big base' package for Penn State football
Before the start of the season, Penn State had a question mark in one of the marquee roles on the defense, Mike linebacker. In the first couple of games, the Nittany Lions have rotated sophomore linebacker Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King for the role, but emerging at the Will, when he saw time, was true-freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.
