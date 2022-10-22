There seems to be something about White Outs that just work well for Penn State tight ends. James Franklin and others in the program have lauded the tight end unit as the best in the country for two years now, but it didn’t quite seem believable until Saturday night when Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren and Brenton Strange combined for seven catches, 118 yards and two touchdowns. The story was much the same in 2021, as the trio had six catches, 130 yards and a touchdown in the White Out against Auburn — easily the best performance of the season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO