Road & Track

It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires

When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
yankodesign.com

This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life

Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go

Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
electrek.co

Power your off-grid home with Renogy’s 400W solar kit at 2022 low of $514 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to stop your dependence on the power grid for running your home? Well, Renogy’s 400W solar off-grid kit has the ability to deliver up to 1,600Wh of power per day with just four hours of direct sunlight, making it a pretty stout setup for the 2022 low price of $514. Normally $600 or more, this discount likely won’t last long, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings before they’re gone. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
thespruce.com

The 12 Best Outdoor Rocking Chairs of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There's nothing quite like sitting in a rocker while relaxing on your porch. While traditionally reserved for the front porch, this iconic seat has since expanded to other outdoor spaces like balconies and patios. "We love styling a bundle of rocking chairs around a fire pit or fire table, creating a backyard destination that feels cozy and comfortable," says Lindsay Foster, Senior Director of Merchandising Furniture at Frontgate.
cohaitungchi.com

RV upgrades: 34 valuable travel trailer & camper mods

Whether you’re a full-time RVer, weekend warrior, or an RV owner who rents your rig out to others, RV upgrades are an important way to make your camper safer and more comfortable. Even if you primarily use your RV for short vacations, there are many little touches you can make to help your RV feel more like home.
MotorTrend Magazine

Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd

For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
The US Sun

Signs your car battery needs to be replaced

TIMELY car battery replacement will make or break your engine’s ability to start consistently. Knowing when to change this vital vehicle component means having the ability to recognize some specific warning signs that will tell you when your car battery needs to be replaced. Signs your car battery needs...
MotorTrend Magazine

Cop Nails Unmodified 2022 Hyundai Elantra N for Loud Exhaust

You've heard stories about police officers bringing the hammer down on owners of modified cars in an overzealous effort to address local speeding or street racing incidents. We're not going to argue that there aren't bad actors out there—look no further than dangerous street takeovers and the obvious recklessness of street racing—but we came across one situation that's a bit of a head-scratcher. The owner of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra N recently experienced a most confusing traffic stop, which resulted in a noise violation and a suspended registration—despite the car being bone stock.
Building Design & Construction

The Benefits of Insulated Metal Panels Over Tilt-Up Walls

With every project, the teams responsible for bringing the building to life face increased pressure to deliver on energy efficiency and aesthetics. As a pre-engineered, all-in-one air, water, and vapor barrier with excellent thermal properties, insulated metal panels (IMPs) are a great cladding solution for many building types. Offering an extensive profile of aesthetic options, IMPs have evolved way beyond their original boxed cold storage applications. Now, architects can deliver colorful and stylish designs that are highly energy efficient and easy to install for a range of commercial, institutional, and industrial applications.
