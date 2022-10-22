Read full article on original website
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment – the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
Large crowd, perfect weather for Butts County Fall Festival
Downtown Jackson was abuzz on Saturday, Oct. 22 for the annual Butts County Fall Festival. The weather was fall perfect, and the crowds were at pre-pandemic level. The event included over 100 vendors located on and around the courthouse lawn with close to 20 of those being food vendors. Bradley’s Angels Car Show was also part of the festival this year.
2 employees were killed in a Dallas hospital shooting
Two employees were killed Saturday morning in a shooting at a Dallas hospital, the local health system said. Authorities responded to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at roughly 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to a statement from the Methodist Health System.
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page. Adoption Fees:. All Dogs/Puppies and Cats/Kittens $60.00. Includes: spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines,...
Jackson to host Veterans Day ceremony
The Jackson Veterans Ceremony and Plaque Dedication will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at the city's Veterans Memorial Park, 300 E Third St. A total of of 24 new plaques will be dedicated for 2022. Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Keendra A. Batchelor will be the first...
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. • Marcus Rayshad Allen, 29, Shoemaker...
Jackson High falls to St. Vincent in Sweet 16 volleyball playoffs
The Jackson Lady Devils’ state championship run ended in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, as they lost 3-0 at home against a very talented and well-coached St. Vincent team from Savannah. The Lady Devils’ route to the state playoffs included winning their fourth consecutive Region 2-AAA championship, and defeating...
Jackson High softball headed to Elite 8
LUDOWICI — For the second straight year, the Jackson Lady Devils will move on to the Elite 8 in softball. The finals will be held in Columbus on Oct. 26-29. Jackson made it to the Elite 8 by winning its super-regional on Oct. 20, defeating top-ranked Long County and Thomasville.
