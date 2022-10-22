ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

Passholders file lawsuit against Disney World over park reservation system

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBjvD_0iiQH98M00

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Two Walt Disney World annual passholders are suing the resort over its park pass reservation system.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs — identified only as E.K. and M.P. — claim that the Park Pass System, which began after Disney World opened due to COVID-19 and requires park reservations in addition to a valid admission to enter a Disney park, is “restricting access to the park” and Disney has “unilaterally modified all Platinum Pass holders’ and Platinum pass holders’ contracts,” the lawsuit states.

“The pass holders were forced to reluctantly agree to the terms of this new agreement, having no meaningful alternative,” the lawsuit further reads.

Read the full lawsuit below:

Disney passholder lawsuit by Adam Poulisse on Scribd

Before March 15, 2020, Platinum Pass, Platinum Plus Pass, Gold Pass and Silver Pass were allowed to parkhop and visit two or more Disney parks in a day. Park hopping under the current park reservation system began in January 2021.

The lawsuit claims that Disney has continued utilizing the park reservation system despite the pandemic nearing its end and the state no longer mandating COVID-19 precautions.

“In addition to the normal park capacity being artificially restricted, Disney has seemingly implemented a system in which only a certain amount of Platinum Pass and/or Platinum Plus Pass holders can make a reservation per day, despite the park still having availability for other types of reservations (i.e., single day passes, or reservations made by other pass holders),” the lawsuit reads. “On some days, Platinum Pass holders and Platinum Plus Pass holders cannot make reservations to go to a Disney theme park, even though there are single day passes available for purchase. Disney appears to be unfairly favoring single ticket or multi-day ticket holders, while restricting Platinum Pass holders, in order to make a larger profit.”

Channel 9 has reached out to Walt Disney World for a response but has not yet heard back.

Philly police dept. recorded crime data for unknown locations to Disney World For more than 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department assigned crimes without precise location GPS coordinates to Disney World. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com

Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
117K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy