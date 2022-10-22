Passholders file lawsuit against Disney World over park reservation system

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Two Walt Disney World annual passholders are suing the resort over its park pass reservation system.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs — identified only as E.K. and M.P. — claim that the Park Pass System, which began after Disney World opened due to COVID-19 and requires park reservations in addition to a valid admission to enter a Disney park, is “restricting access to the park” and Disney has “unilaterally modified all Platinum Pass holders’ and Platinum pass holders’ contracts,” the lawsuit states.

“The pass holders were forced to reluctantly agree to the terms of this new agreement, having no meaningful alternative,” the lawsuit further reads.

Read the full lawsuit below:

Disney passholder lawsuit by Adam Poulisse on Scribd

Before March 15, 2020, Platinum Pass, Platinum Plus Pass, Gold Pass and Silver Pass were allowed to parkhop and visit two or more Disney parks in a day. Park hopping under the current park reservation system began in January 2021.

The lawsuit claims that Disney has continued utilizing the park reservation system despite the pandemic nearing its end and the state no longer mandating COVID-19 precautions.

“In addition to the normal park capacity being artificially restricted, Disney has seemingly implemented a system in which only a certain amount of Platinum Pass and/or Platinum Plus Pass holders can make a reservation per day, despite the park still having availability for other types of reservations (i.e., single day passes, or reservations made by other pass holders),” the lawsuit reads. “On some days, Platinum Pass holders and Platinum Plus Pass holders cannot make reservations to go to a Disney theme park, even though there are single day passes available for purchase. Disney appears to be unfairly favoring single ticket or multi-day ticket holders, while restricting Platinum Pass holders, in order to make a larger profit.”

Channel 9 has reached out to Walt Disney World for a response but has not yet heard back.

Philly police dept. recorded crime data for unknown locations to Disney World For more than 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department assigned crimes without precise location GPS coordinates to Disney World. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group