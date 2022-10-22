ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

University staffer arrested

Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

Standoff ends peacefully in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A standoff in Shreveport ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at an address on the 3700 block of West College Street to serve an arrest warrant on a female suspect. But the person inside the house would not come out. KTBS was live on the scene as multiple agencies responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’

Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020. She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.
HAUGHTON, LA
The Exponent

State police identify boy found dead in suitcase

Indiana State Police recently identified the 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, in April. Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, would have turned 6 on Monday, police said. Instead, he was allegedly killed by his biological mother and another suspect. Detectives have arrested one suspect, Dawn Elaine...
ATLANTA, GA
ktalnews.com

Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers

A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers. A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Candidate...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shooting victim drives to hospital, Marshall man arrested

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North just before 2:30 p.m. on October 25. According to witness statements...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

ktalnews.com

K945

This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport

I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

