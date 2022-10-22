Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
(KSLA/WAVE) — A Shreveport woman is under arrest in connection with the death of a child found in Indiana stuffed in a suitcase. The young victim is identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta. The boy’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, still is on the run. There is a warrant...
lincolnparishjournal.com
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
KTBS
Standoff ends peacefully in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A standoff in Shreveport ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at an address on the 3700 block of West College Street to serve an arrest warrant on a female suspect. But the person inside the house would not come out. KTBS was live on the scene as multiple agencies responded.
Why Shreveport Residents Will Do a Good Deed on Saturday?
You probably never met Shreveport's own Maggie Lee Henson. I never did. But I really feel like I know her. She has changed my life and changed the lives of thousands of other people through the tragedy of her death. Maggie Lee died when she was just 12-years-old. She died...
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’
Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
KTBS
Video: SPD officers shoot armed man who retreats; expert says justified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man with a machete who was involved in a tense and emotionally charged two-minute standoff with Shreveport police had turned and was walking away when two officers shot him, body camera video of the incident shows. The 58-year-old man, who survived wounds to his leg, had...
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
KSLA
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020. She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.
State police identify boy found dead in suitcase
Indiana State Police recently identified the 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, in April. Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, would have turned 6 on Monday, police said. Instead, he was allegedly killed by his biological mother and another suspect. Detectives have arrested one suspect, Dawn Elaine...
ktalnews.com
Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers
A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers. A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Candidate...
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
KSLA
Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman faces five to 30 years in prison for causing a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana. A three-woman, three-man jury in Caddo District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom unanimously found 43-year-old Angella Marshall guilty...
ktalnews.com
Shooting victim drives to hospital, Marshall man arrested
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North just before 2:30 p.m. on October 25. According to witness statements...
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
ktalnews.com
YLEH: Carla Buntyn, City Council District G candidate, says she wants to make a difference in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carla Buntyn said she realized she could make a difference in her community three years ago now she’s taking action and making a run for Shreveport City Council District G. “Right now, we’re speaking with the Stakeholders talking about crime. Crime is what I...
ktalnews.com
SPD attempt to serve warrant leads to standoff with suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are in the Lakeshore neighborhood who refused to come out when police arrived to serve an arrest warrant. Officers arrived in the 3700 block of W. College Street to serve felony arrest warrants to an unnamed suspect. The suspect then barricaded themselves inside the house and is possibly armed.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman guilty of fatal crash, drunk driving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving. A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
KSLA
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
