New Orleans, LA

Utah 122, New Orleans 121

Percentages: FG .439, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Clarkson 3-10, Olynyk 2-3, Vanderbilt 2-3, Markkanen 2-6, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Gay 1-3, Sexton 1-3, Conley 1-6, Beasley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Conley, Markkanen, Vanderbilt). Turnovers: 16 (Clarkson 3, Beasley 2, Gay 2,...
UTAH STATE
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109

CHARLOTTE (126) Hayward 4-10 3-5 12, Washington 4-8 2-2 12, Plumlee 2-4 4-9 8, Oubre Jr. 9-20 3-3 24, Smith Jr. 8-16 1-1 18, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 9-9 2-3 20, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Bouknight 3-9 2-2 10, Maledon 1-1 2-3 4, McGowens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 21-30 126.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New Orleans plays Dallas in conference showdown

Dallas Mavericks (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-1, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads to New Orleans for a Western Conference matchup. New Orleans went 6-10 in Southwest Division play and 19-22 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95

PHOENIX (112) Bridges 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 1-1 13, Booker 13-21 4-4 35, Paul 3-11 0-0 7, Craig 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, Okogie 0-0 2-2 2, Payne 4-11 1-2 10, Shamet 2-5 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 11-12 112.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106

MINNESOTA (116) McDaniels 5-9 1-2 11, Towns 5-9 4-4 15, Gobert 7-9 1-3 15, Edwards 13-19 1-3 30, Russell 2-5 2-2 6, Prince 4-8 0-0 11, Reid 5-7 2-4 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 0-3 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-16 3-4 14. Totals 46-88 14-22 116.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Golden State 130, Sacramento 125

SACRAMENTO (125) Barnes 1-1 2-4 4, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Sabonis 6-10 7-8 19, Fox 11-20 3-3 26, Huerter 3-14 2-2 9, Holmes 6-8 3-4 15, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 6-14 0-0 16, Metu 1-3 2-2 4, Davis 3-6 1-2 7, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 7, Monk 6-15 0-0 16. Totals 47-100 20-25 125.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Cleveland 117, Washington 107

Percentages: FG .494, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104

Percentages: FG .440, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Lillard 6-13, Grant 2-3, Hart 1-1, Little 1-3, Sharpe 0-1, Simons 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eubanks, Lillard, Nurkic, Sharpe, Winslow). Turnovers: 19 (Lillard 6, Simons 5, Hart 3, Nurkic 2, Grant, Sharpe, Winslow). Steals: 6...
Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23

LAC_Ekeler 7 run (Bertolet kick), 12:51. LAC_Williams 13 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 9:43. Sea_Goodwin 23 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 1:40. Sea_Walker 74 run (Myers kick), 7:08. LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 3:26. A_70,240. SeaLAC. First downs2421. Total Net Yards404329. Rushes-yards34-21415-53 Passing190276. Punt Returns1-00-0 Kickoff Returns2-453-53 Interceptions...
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
DETROIT, MI
Las Vegas 38, Houston 20

Hou_Ch.Moore 13 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 11:17. Hou_FG Fairbairn 55, 4:57. Las_Hollins 26 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :25. Hou_FG Fairbairn 35, 10:59. Las_Jacobs 4 run (Carlson kick), 5:48. Hou_Dorsett 25 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 3:14. Fourth Quarter. Las_Jacobs 7 run (Carlson kick), 13:32. Las_Jacobs 15 run (Carlson...
HOUSTON, TX
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
MEMPHIS, TN
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m. Carolina at...
FLORIDA STATE
This Mavs-Spurs Trade Moves Josh Richardson

The San Antonio Spurs are off to a 2-1 start after trading NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Based on what’s been shown, they will compete hard and have some talent. One of the helpful veteran players remaining on the Spurs is Josh Richardson, who offers a helpful...
DALLAS, TX

