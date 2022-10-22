ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Utah 122, New Orleans 121

UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-17 11-11 31, Olynyk 7-12 4-5 20, Vanderbilt 5-7 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-19 1-2 18, Conley 3-12 0-0 7, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Beasley 2-5 0-1 4, Horton-Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Sexton 2-10 3-4 8. Totals 43-98 23-28 122.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109

CHARLOTTE (126) Hayward 4-10 3-5 12, Washington 4-8 2-2 12, Plumlee 2-4 4-9 8, Oubre Jr. 9-20 3-3 24, Smith Jr. 8-16 1-1 18, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 9-9 2-3 20, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Bouknight 3-9 2-2 10, Maledon 1-1 2-3 4, McGowens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 21-30 126.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106

Percentages: FG .523, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Prince 3-5, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Towns 1-3, Nowell 1-6, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Russell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 5, Towns 3,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Golden State 130, Sacramento 125

Percentages: FG .470, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Monk 4-10, Murray 4-10, Mitchell 1-2, Fox 1-6, Huerter 1-8, Metu 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Davis 0-2, Lyles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Metu, Sabonis). Turnovers: 16 (Fox 3, Holmes 3, Barnes 2, Huerter 2,...
Cleveland 117, Washington 107

Percentages: FG .494, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford,...
WASHINGTON STATE
New Orleans plays Dallas in conference showdown

Dallas Mavericks (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-1, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads to New Orleans for a Western Conference matchup. New Orleans went 6-10 in Southwest Division play and 19-22 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104

Percentages: FG .440, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Lillard 6-13, Grant 2-3, Hart 1-1, Little 1-3, Sharpe 0-1, Simons 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eubanks, Lillard, Nurkic, Sharpe, Winslow). Turnovers: 19 (Lillard 6, Simons 5, Hart 3, Nurkic 2, Grant, Sharpe, Winslow). Steals: 6...
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95

PHOENIX (112) Bridges 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 1-1 13, Booker 13-21 4-4 35, Paul 3-11 0-0 7, Craig 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, Okogie 0-0 2-2 2, Payne 4-11 1-2 10, Shamet 2-5 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 11-12 112.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23

LAC_Ekeler 7 run (Bertolet kick), 12:51. LAC_Williams 13 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 9:43. Sea_Goodwin 23 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 1:40. Sea_Walker 74 run (Myers kick), 7:08. LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 3:26. A_70,240. SeaLAC. First downs2421. Total Net Yards404329. Rushes-yards34-21415-53 Passing190276. Punt Returns1-00-0 Kickoff Returns2-453-53 Interceptions...
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
DETROIT, MI
N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9

NYJ_Bre.Hall 62 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:34. Drive: 3 plays, 73 yards, 1:06. N.Y. Jets 7, Denver 0. Den_Murray 2 run (kick failed), 1:33. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:01. Key Plays: Rypien 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Boone 15 run; Rypien 17 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-10. N.Y. Jets 7, Denver 6.
DENVER, CO
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game

Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 106-104 win against the Los...
PORTLAND, OR
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia000—0 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, San Jose, Karlsson 3 (Barabanov, Hertl), 9:34. 2, San Jose, Lorentz 1 (Megna, Nieto), 18:29. Penalties_Allison, PHI (Holding), 3:20; Ferraro, SJ (Tripping), 6:13. Third Period_3, San Jose, Sturm 3 (Kunin, Couture), 16:06 (en). Penalties_Ferraro, SJ (Delay of Game), 5:39. Shots on Goal_San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA

