NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Utah 122, New Orleans 121
UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-17 11-11 31, Olynyk 7-12 4-5 20, Vanderbilt 5-7 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-19 1-2 18, Conley 3-12 0-0 7, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Beasley 2-5 0-1 4, Horton-Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Sexton 2-10 3-4 8. Totals 43-98 23-28 122.
Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109
CHARLOTTE (126) Hayward 4-10 3-5 12, Washington 4-8 2-2 12, Plumlee 2-4 4-9 8, Oubre Jr. 9-20 3-3 24, Smith Jr. 8-16 1-1 18, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 9-9 2-3 20, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Bouknight 3-9 2-2 10, Maledon 1-1 2-3 4, McGowens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 21-30 126.
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106
Percentages: FG .523, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Prince 3-5, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Towns 1-3, Nowell 1-6, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Russell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 5, Towns 3,...
Golden State 130, Sacramento 125
Percentages: FG .470, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Monk 4-10, Murray 4-10, Mitchell 1-2, Fox 1-6, Huerter 1-8, Metu 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Davis 0-2, Lyles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Metu, Sabonis). Turnovers: 16 (Fox 3, Holmes 3, Barnes 2, Huerter 2,...
Cleveland 117, Washington 107
Percentages: FG .494, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford,...
New Orleans plays Dallas in conference showdown
Dallas Mavericks (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-1, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads to New Orleans for a Western Conference matchup. New Orleans went 6-10 in Southwest Division play and 19-22 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points...
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104
Percentages: FG .440, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Lillard 6-13, Grant 2-3, Hart 1-1, Little 1-3, Sharpe 0-1, Simons 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eubanks, Lillard, Nurkic, Sharpe, Winslow). Turnovers: 19 (Lillard 6, Simons 5, Hart 3, Nurkic 2, Grant, Sharpe, Winslow). Steals: 6...
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs overpower Bulls
Donovan Mitchell collected 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to fuel the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-96 victory
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Pelicans
Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95
PHOENIX (112) Bridges 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 1-1 13, Booker 13-21 4-4 35, Paul 3-11 0-0 7, Craig 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, Okogie 0-0 2-2 2, Payne 4-11 1-2 10, Shamet 2-5 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 11-12 112.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Seattle 37, L.A. Chargers 23
LAC_Ekeler 7 run (Bertolet kick), 12:51. LAC_Williams 13 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 9:43. Sea_Goodwin 23 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 1:40. Sea_Walker 74 run (Myers kick), 7:08. LAC_Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Bertolet kick), 3:26. A_70,240. SeaLAC. First downs2421. Total Net Yards404329. Rushes-yards34-21415-53 Passing190276. Punt Returns1-00-0 Kickoff Returns2-453-53 Interceptions...
Donovan Mitchell breaks franchise record, leads Cavs past Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards
Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup
Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
N.Y. Jets 16, Denver 9
NYJ_Bre.Hall 62 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:34. Drive: 3 plays, 73 yards, 1:06. N.Y. Jets 7, Denver 0. Den_Murray 2 run (kick failed), 1:33. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:01. Key Plays: Rypien 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Boone 15 run; Rypien 17 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-10. N.Y. Jets 7, Denver 6.
North Carolina A&T focused on Big South lead, not GHOE
Aggies look to emerge from a three-way tie and climb on top of the Big South Conference standings The post North Carolina A&T focused on Big South lead, not GHOE appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game
Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 106-104 win against the Los...
San Jose 3, Philadelphia 0
Philadelphia000—0 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, San Jose, Karlsson 3 (Barabanov, Hertl), 9:34. 2, San Jose, Lorentz 1 (Megna, Nieto), 18:29. Penalties_Allison, PHI (Holding), 3:20; Ferraro, SJ (Tripping), 6:13. Third Period_3, San Jose, Sturm 3 (Kunin, Couture), 16:06 (en). Penalties_Ferraro, SJ (Delay of Game), 5:39. Shots on Goal_San Jose...
