Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Man arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County. Holmes County Sheriff’s Department says Jeremy Gaines, 32, was arrested by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. According to HCSD, Gaines is charged with the death of La’tika Wade...
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
breezynews.com
Assault, DUI and other recent arrests
On 10-21-2022, Latonya Riley, a 33 yo B/F from Kosciusko. was arrested for Simple Assault on Cannonade St. by Ofc. Michael Jones. On 10-19-2022, Robert Norwood, a 51 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin. On 10-19-2022, Marcus Landfair, a 29 yo...
kicks96news.com
Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
breezynews.com
Stolen Attala County ATC recovered in Neshoba County bust
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County,...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 20, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WAPT
Former day care employee sentenced to prison for hitting child
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A former Madison County day care employee accused of hitting a child in her care has been sentenced to prison. Ruby Mae Wilkerson, who late last year was an employee at Kids World Center, pleaded guilty Monday to felony child abuse and striking a child under the age of 5 in the face or head causing bodily injury.
WLBT
Terry Road home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
WLBT
Goodman murder suspect wanted
GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Goodman Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s Departments seek the public’s help in locating DeMarcus Freeman, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Oct. 2 at Campus Mart off Highway 51 in Goodman, Mississippi. Police believe he may have fled to the...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
wcbi.com
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
WLBT
Multi-vehicle wreck kills log truck driver in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A highway wreck involving four vehicles killed a log truck driver in South Rankin County Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m., multiple drivers heading east on Highway 18 near Puckett were in the process of coming to a stop behind a trash hauler.
Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
kicks96news.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
The State Health Department is reporting new COVID deaths in Attala and Neshoba counties. The two were identified from recently reviewed death certificate reports, the deaths occurring between August 20th and October 7th. Since last Tuesday, Leake County has reported 21 new COVID cases, Neshoba County has had 16 and Attala County 12.
WTOK-TV
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Lake High School senior and football star. Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. A 13-year-old was also shot and taken to an area hospital. His injuries were not life threatening. According...
WLBT
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With hundreds of online platforms just a click away and easily accessible, victims of peer pressure and online bullying are getting younger and younger. Its most recent victim was 15-year-old Mena Willis - a teenage girl who took her own life in her high school’s bathroom...
Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
Comments / 0