WMTW
Investigators release identities of men killed in New Hampshire plane crash
Investigators have publicly released the identities of the two people killed when a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night. The victims were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the...
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
FBI Search in Billerica to Close Part of River Street Bridge
BILLERICA — One lane of the River Street bridge in Billerica will be temporarily closed starting 9 a.m. Monday as the FBI conducts an underwater search relating to an FBI Boston investigation. A statement from the federal law enforcement agency early Monday morning noted that its Underwater Search and...
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
Officials to provide update on Harmony Montgomery murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Law enforcement officials plan to provide an update on Monday on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg are slated to speak at...
NECN
Mystery in Billerica as FBI Searches for Evidence in Concord River
The FBI is conducting an underwater search for evidence in the Concord River in Billerica, Massachusetts, but they aren't saying what case the investigation is connected to. The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team, which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division. Local police are not involved with the search.
WMTW
Friends remember Concord couple killed on walking trail in April
It's been more than six months since the loss of a Concord couple was felt around the world. Steve and Wendy Reid are remembered by family and friends as a dynamic duo who brought out the best in each other. Louis Siegel lives in Vermont, but first met Steve Reid...
State Police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on I-495 in Chelmsford. According to police, a Toyota C-HR and Chevrolet Trailblazer made contact on the northbound side of the highway just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, sending both vehicles off the road. The...
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
NECN
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
Woman suffers carbon monoxide poisoning at Mass. high school ice rink
A woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a high school’s ice rink in Massachusetts on Friday, according to news outlets. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion, which is run by Billerica Public Schools, was evacuated around 7:20 p.m. following a determination that the woman, 52, had symptoms in line with carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness and headaches, The Boston Globe reported.
NH man arrested in wrong way hit-and-run, followed by police chase in Pelham
PELHAM, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash that led police on a short chase in Pelham. Police responded to Mammoth Road just before 9 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision in which the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eugene Makara III of Derry, fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash, authorities said.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
fallriverreporter.com
Police say dirt bike rider in Massachusetts killed pedestrian while running from police
A dirt bike rider in Massachusetts has killed a pedestrian while running from police, according to officials. Police say that on Thursday just after 7:00 p.m., the Monson Police Department was notified by Westcomm Regional Dispatch that the Ware and Palmer Police Departments had attempted to stop a motorcycle described as a dirt bike in each of their jurisdictions and that the motorcycle was last seen traveling into Monson in the vicinity of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road. Both agencies terminated their attempts to stop the motorcycle prior to it entering Monson.
whdh.com
87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worker death, whistleblowers put industry safety in spotlight
Since the beginning of legalization in Massachusetts, there’s been a growing chorus of cannabis workers and consumers who have raised safety concerns. After news of a fatal incident that occurred in January finally hit the press this month, that chorus has grown into a crescendo, and workers are finding new ways to push back.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
