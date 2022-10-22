Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
Donovan Mitchell breaks Cleveland Cavaliers franchise record with 100 points
With the Cavaliers coming off of a 117-107 overtime win against the Washington Wizards, Donovan Mitchell had a personal win as well.
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Pelicans
Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams playing with Oklahoma City's bench unit on Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is not starting in Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Williams to come off the bench after Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was picked as Saturday's starter. In 22.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to produce 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Figured Out’: Raiders Crack Texans’ Code Late for Massive 4th Quarter
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) got off to a slow start in their 38-20 win over the Houston Texans (1-4-1), but ultimately, an unraveling unfolded late that changed the outcome of the game. Josh Jacobs was instrumental in the Raiders' efforts as he rushed for a total of 143 yards...
Markkanen, Jazz thwart Pelicans' comeback bid, 122-121 in OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kelly Olynyk doesn’t want to get too giddy about how the Utah Jazz’s offseason makeover is starting to look. It sure is promising, though. Lauri Markkanen capped a 31-point performance with clutch free throws late in overtime, Olynyk hit a go-ahead, driving scoop with 3 seconds to go, and the overhauled Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten through three games under new coach Will Hardy. “Top to bottom, guys are playing hard, playing the right way, playing together, unselfish,” Olynyk said. “It’s been really fun to play the first three games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons DB Jaylinn Hawkins Ruled OUT vs. Panthers; Will CB A.J. Terrell Play?
The Atlanta Falcons entered the season with both talent and depth in the secondary, but after seven games, are beginning to dwindle in both regards. Just one week after placing starting corner Casey Hayward on injured reserve with a potential season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery, the Falcons announced that All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell is "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury.
Comments / 0