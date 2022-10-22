NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kelly Olynyk doesn’t want to get too giddy about how the Utah Jazz’s offseason makeover is starting to look. It sure is promising, though. Lauri Markkanen capped a 31-point performance with clutch free throws late in overtime, Olynyk hit a go-ahead, driving scoop with 3 seconds to go, and the overhauled Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten through three games under new coach Will Hardy. “Top to bottom, guys are playing hard, playing the right way, playing together, unselfish,” Olynyk said. “It’s been really fun to play the first three games.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO