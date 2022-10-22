Read full article on original website
Man threatens to stab people at York County Walmart over $58 theft
A man threatened to hurt people at a Walmart with a knife while also threatening to slit any officers' throats who attempted to stop him, according to West Manchester Township Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Dr on Oct. 22 at...
One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Harrisburg woman arrested after threatening churchgoers with firearm: police
A Harrisburg woman has been charged after threatening churchgoers with a firearm before service Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At 10:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police - Carlisle were sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cumberland County for an armed individual who was making threats at individuals as they were entering for service.
Harford County deputies warn of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles
BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect entering the vehicle and driving off with it, according to authorities.Oftentimes, the vehicle that was stolen from the buyer was already stolen from someone else in another state, deputies said.Then the suspect goes fishing for a new victim by trying to resell the same automobile again, according to authorities.The Harford County Sheriff's Office is urging people to buy cars, trucks, and vans from a licensed dealership or someone they know.
Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Market Street fire under investigation in Wilmington
The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a predawn fire on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the area of 20th and Market streets. The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. and when Wilmington Fire Department Squad 4 arrived from its station at 22nd and Tatnall streets the crew reported fire through the roof of a three story structure.
Update on Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision in Gaithersburg
A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, detectives were originally investigating this as a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they do not want to definitively call it a hit-and/run. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
Woman flees from police, crashes into Dauphin County home, officials say
A woman has been arrested after police say she fled from officers and crashed into a house. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Lower Paxton Township Police say they attempted a traffic stop in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court. According to police, the driver, Kennedy Jackson-Foucher, fled police...
Dauphin County man charged after attempted stabbing; PSP
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after an attempted stabbing in Elizabethville. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers in Lykens responded to a reported attempted stabbing on October 6. Troopers say Damien Scott, 22, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife. Troopers...
3 stabbed in downtown Frederick taken to hospitals
FREDERICK, Md. — Three people were stabbed overnight in downtown Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Market Street, where three people were stabbed. Police said all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.
Vehicle stolen in Hillendale, Fullerton home burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported this week. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, two individuals smashed and entered a vehicle’s front passenger window in the 7700-block of Hillsway Avenue in Hillendale (21234). Once inside, a suspect used a tool to start the ignition and they then stole the vehicle.
Shooting Suspect On The Loose In Following Murder At District Heights Gas Station: Police
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man this week. Capitol Heights resident Kenneth Morris III was found by members of the Prince George's County Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, according to officials.
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
Anne Arundel Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Crash
PASADENA, Md. — On October 23 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.
DO YOU KNOW HIM? | Police looking to identify burglary suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, on October 7, 2022 investigators believe the suspect burglarized a home in the 3400 block of Edmonson Avenue. Anyone knowing the individual pictured in the photo is asked...
Police investigate double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
25-Year-Old Baltimore Man Charged After Victim Survives August Shooting
A 25-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder back in August, authorities say. Marquise Williams was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after being identified as a suspect in the shooting that left a 24-year-old man critically injured on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
Police: Store security guard shoots syringe-wielding theft suspect in face in Harbor East
A security officer shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 9:09 a.m. to the CVS store in the 600 block of Exeter Street for a shooting call. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
Police in York searching for missing girl
York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
