Cal Poly Humboldt Presents “She Kills Monsters”

The dance, music, and theater department are opening their doors for students and the general public tonight. To witness a thrilling, action-pact performance titled “She Kills Monsters,” just in time for halloween.

Sarah Peters Gonzalez, the director and theater lecturer at Cal Poly Humboldt, was very excited to share her thoughts on the play that is opening up tonight ( Oct. 21st ) at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s the story of a young woman who has lost her sister at a young age,” Gonzalez said. “So it’s been a couple of years since that passing, and she’s trying to get to know her sister through this Dungeons and Dragons campaign.”

You do not need to be an expert at Dungeons and Dragons to follow along. The play has numerous layers of elements that anyone can enjoy.

Whether you know dandy or not, it’s fun because of that element. And then it’s also really cool because the story is really heartfelt and touching and funny.”

The show will take you on an epic journey with fight scenes, heartfelt moments, orcs, elves, fairies, and other mythical creatures.

“We’re recommending sort of like a 15 year old and up kind of age group, mostly because there’s some it’s like more mature content, there’s some swears, but there’s also exploring of sexual identity in this in this play,” Gonzalez said.

Those who grew up in the 90s will also recognize familiar references.

“The other thing that’s really fun about the show is that it’s set in the 90s,” Gonzalez said. “If you lived through that era, it’s kind of fun to hear some of those cultural references from that time.”

There is also an opportunity for audience members to win prices.

“Next Friday will be a cosplay dress up day, so if you want to come dressed up as your favorite ‘D&D’ character, put it on,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to give some door prizes for people who dress up.”

Starting tonight, “She Kills Monsters” will premiere for the last two weekends of October.

Dates: Oct. 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th at 7:30pm

Oct. 23rd, 30th at 2pm

CONTACT FOR TICKETS:

(707) 826-3928

The post Cal Poly Humboldt Presents “She Kills Monsters” appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .