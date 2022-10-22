ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Mountain View, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Palo Alto High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Palo Alto High School
Mountain View High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

San Mateo, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sacred Heart Preparatory football team will have a game with Aragon High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
SAN MATEO, CA
High School Football PRO

Half Moon Bay, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burlingame High School football team will have a game with Half Moon Bay High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
BURLINGAME, CA
High School Football PRO

Pittsburg, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Penn Hills High School football team will have a game with Shaler Area High School on October 22, 2022, 07:00:00.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
calmatters.network

Growing up in Pleasanton in the 1950s

Imagine walking down Santa Rita Road after school just ended and seeing kids riding their horses to the pool rather than their cars. Or seeing 13-year-olds driving their moms to the grocery store with no driver’s license and waiving to the police as they do so. Well, for people...
PLEASANTON, CA
Paradise Post

Update: Atherton estate with mysterious buried car has history of murder, sunken yacht

ATHERTON – A sunken yacht. Made-up Asian mobsters. A history of murder. A neighbor who complained about “all that excavating.”. As police swarmed a $15 million Atherton mansion on Friday where a landscaping crew dug up a buried Mercedes a day earlier and cadaver dogs hit on “possible human remains,” intriguing details of a past owner were unearthed as well.
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Longport sails into Concord with fine seafood dining

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — With the recent closing of Scott’s, Yankee Pier and EMC, local white tablecloth seafood restaurants have found themselves on the endangered species list. Thankfully, the long-standing Walnut Creek Yacht Club has a compatriot with the newly opened Longport Fish Co. in Concord.
CONCORD, CA
