New Philadelphia, OH

New Philadelphia beats Dover in overtime in one of Ohio's oldest high school football rivalries

By Mike Swanson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBgDo_0iiQF9dI00

A missed extra point helps the Quakers win the 119th edition of the rivalry

The 119th matchup between Dover and New Philadelphia will go down as one of the most exciting in the rivalry's history.

They went back and forth, needing overtime to decide the winner, with New Philadelphia prevailing 21-20 after giving up a JJ Barton touchdown to start OT.

But the extra point was missed, and New Philadelphia answered with a 5-yard TD run from Keaton Fausel and conversion for the victory.

Barton's 70-yard run kicked off the scoring for visiting Dover, and the game went back and forth from there, with his 21-yard TD run in the fourth quarter tying the game 14-14, where it stayed until overtime.

Trevor Bean and Konnor Tetzloff also scored for New Philadelphia, which improved to 6-4, while Dover fell to 5-5.

Dover still leads the overall series 58-52-9.

(File photo by Mike Cook)

Comments / 2

 

