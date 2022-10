NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now, we are in the start of Red Ribbon Week to bring awareness to drug abuse and the problems stemming from it. In response to the murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena, angered parents and youth in communities across the country began wearing red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the killing and destruction caused by drugs in America.

