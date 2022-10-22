ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Missing runner’s family raising money for new SD ministry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.
DURANGO, CO
kotatv.com

Oceti Vote Fest helps Native Americans register to vote

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Historically, Native Americans have faced many barriers in their effort to register to vote, but the Lakota People’s Law Project hopes to change that. The Native American vote is often overlooked and underappreciated, as many native people are not registered to vote. “There just...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What does it means to be “fire-wise”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City community is between the 87th and 95th percentile for wildfire risk in the country, so it is important to be prepared for wildfires. Being fire-wise means that home owners are taking actions pre-fire to prepare and protect their property in the event of a wildfire.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem

SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations. “To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BH Harley-Davidson owners working to sell business

RAPID CITY — Owners of Black Hills Harley-Davidson have signed a letter of intent to sell the business to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C. Al Reiman, chief executive officer of Black Hills Harley-Davidson, confirmed Wednesday that he and his partners, Jim Doyle and Jim Burgess are working on finalizing contracts for all of the business assets and property, and they hope the sale will be completed by the end of the year. The sale will include the Rapid City dealership, as well as all of Black Hills Harley-Davidson’s ancillary shops in Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City, and Wall.
RAPID CITY, SD
etxview.com

'The Book of Mormon' a hilarious tale of faith, unity

A musical that will make audiences laugh and think, the award-winning “The Book of Mormon” is coming to Rapid City next week. Performances of “The Book of Mormon” will be at 8 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets start at $69.25. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/bookofmormon2022 for tickets and information.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
Black Hills Pioneer

L-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus

DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course. Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City residents still remember the time South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks shot a moose

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Since the the sighting of the moose in Rapid City on Wednesday, the most commonly expressed opinion online is one that may surprise those who aren’t long-time residents: Don’t shoot it! It’s not a worry about the possibility of poachers; concerned citizens are worried about a repeat of an incident almost two decades old, when South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks shot a moose that wandered into Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show: Learn about Gail Clark who competed with two dogs in the obedience portion

RAPID CITY, S.D. – At an event like the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show at The Monument, some of the stars and the handlers can still find enjoyment during the competition. Gail Clark of Wellington, Colorado has been coming to the RCKC Dog Show for years and entered her dogs Nessie and Briggs, a Border Collie and a Portuguese Water Dog, in the obedience competition.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Five things to know about Night at the Museum at the Museum of Geology

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Night at the Museum at the Museum of Geology encouraged kids and adults to dress Halloween costumes Saturday since the holiday is approaching. “I love seeing all of the kids dressed up in their costumes and just having a good time, getting some candy and seeing the ingenuity of some of the booths we come up with,” Kayleigh Johnson, lab manager and preparator of the Museum of Geology, said.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Roughing it in a log cabin isn’t so rough in this $1.3 million home in Hermosa

HERMOSA, S.D. – Bring the outdoors inside with this custom-built log cabin sitting on five acres in Hermosa, S.D. Located in the beautiful Box Canyon area, the home is ideally located near Custer State Park and other attractions the Black Hills has to offer. This five bedroom, three and half-bath cabin boasts exotic woods throughout, a floor to ceiling fireplace, an expansive stairway, open loft areas, amazing varied rooflines, and a full walk-out basement featuring a separate apartment.
HERMOSA, SD
newscenter1.tv

What to know about the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show, something that they’ve been doing since the 1980’s. Dog shows have been around since the mid 1800’s and started as a side attraction to cattle shows in England. They were then brought...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
RAPID CITY, SD

