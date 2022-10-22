Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Community comes together to create the “Black Hills Toy Drive” to fill the need from “Toys for Tots”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the unexpected cancellation of “Toys For Tots,” Christmas was looking a little uncertain for some families in the Black Hills. Thankfully, the community stepped up. “Myself and a few others in the community decided that we really wanted to make sure this...
newscenter1.tv
Seven things to know about the Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids event
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Knights of Columbus held their Coats for Kids event over the weekend, partnering with the Black Hills Sabers hockey team, with the hope that it will become an annual event. Here’s what you should know:. The Coats for Kids event will support families...
KELOLAND TV
Missing runner’s family raising money for new SD ministry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An avid runner has been missing in Durango, Colorado for three weeks now. While the search efforts are still underway, this weekend friends and family of North Dakota native David Lunde are working to raise awareness and funds for a new ministry in South Dakota.
kotatv.com
Oceti Vote Fest helps Native Americans register to vote
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Historically, Native Americans have faced many barriers in their effort to register to vote, but the Lakota People’s Law Project hopes to change that. The Native American vote is often overlooked and underappreciated, as many native people are not registered to vote. “There just...
newscenter1.tv
“Creep it safe” this Halloween with tips from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With Halloween seven days away, Sergeant Gordon Larsen with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office offers families advice on making sure everyone is safe and has a fun holiday. I am putting together my kids’ costumes. What should I do if it has a mask?...
newscenter1.tv
What does it means to be “fire-wise”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City community is between the 87th and 95th percentile for wildfire risk in the country, so it is important to be prepared for wildfires. Being fire-wise means that home owners are taking actions pre-fire to prepare and protect their property in the event of a wildfire.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem
SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations. “To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff...
Black Hills Pioneer
BH Harley-Davidson owners working to sell business
RAPID CITY — Owners of Black Hills Harley-Davidson have signed a letter of intent to sell the business to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C. Al Reiman, chief executive officer of Black Hills Harley-Davidson, confirmed Wednesday that he and his partners, Jim Doyle and Jim Burgess are working on finalizing contracts for all of the business assets and property, and they hope the sale will be completed by the end of the year. The sale will include the Rapid City dealership, as well as all of Black Hills Harley-Davidson’s ancillary shops in Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City, and Wall.
etxview.com
'The Book of Mormon' a hilarious tale of faith, unity
A musical that will make audiences laugh and think, the award-winning “The Book of Mormon” is coming to Rapid City next week. Performances of “The Book of Mormon” will be at 8 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets start at $69.25. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/bookofmormon2022 for tickets and information.
kotatv.com
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
KELOLAND TV
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
Black Hills Pioneer
L-D school bus hits elk – no students on bus
DEADWOOD — A Lead-Deadwood school bus en route to its first stop on Highway 385 Thursday morning hit and killed an elk near Tomahawk Golf Course. Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said there were no injuries to the bus driver, and there were no students on the bus.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City residents still remember the time South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks shot a moose
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Since the the sighting of the moose in Rapid City on Wednesday, the most commonly expressed opinion online is one that may surprise those who aren’t long-time residents: Don’t shoot it! It’s not a worry about the possibility of poachers; concerned citizens are worried about a repeat of an incident almost two decades old, when South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks shot a moose that wandered into Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show: Learn about Gail Clark who competed with two dogs in the obedience portion
RAPID CITY, S.D. – At an event like the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show at The Monument, some of the stars and the handlers can still find enjoyment during the competition. Gail Clark of Wellington, Colorado has been coming to the RCKC Dog Show for years and entered her dogs Nessie and Briggs, a Border Collie and a Portuguese Water Dog, in the obedience competition.
NDN Collective reaction to new lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel owners
There is a second lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. This time the Department of Justice is suing the owners. The lawsuit accuses them of violating Native Americans' civil rights by refusing to let them book rooms.
newscenter1.tv
Five things to know about Night at the Museum at the Museum of Geology
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Night at the Museum at the Museum of Geology encouraged kids and adults to dress Halloween costumes Saturday since the holiday is approaching. “I love seeing all of the kids dressed up in their costumes and just having a good time, getting some candy and seeing the ingenuity of some of the booths we come up with,” Kayleigh Johnson, lab manager and preparator of the Museum of Geology, said.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Department of Transportation announces Butte County scour protection project on S.D Highway 79
NEWELL, S.D. — On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that scour protection work on S.D. Highway 79 south of Newell is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 24. Throughout the project, motorists can expect lane closures intermittently. The Department of Transportation says that the work will...
newscenter1.tv
Roughing it in a log cabin isn’t so rough in this $1.3 million home in Hermosa
HERMOSA, S.D. – Bring the outdoors inside with this custom-built log cabin sitting on five acres in Hermosa, S.D. Located in the beautiful Box Canyon area, the home is ideally located near Custer State Park and other attractions the Black Hills has to offer. This five bedroom, three and half-bath cabin boasts exotic woods throughout, a floor to ceiling fireplace, an expansive stairway, open loft areas, amazing varied rooflines, and a full walk-out basement featuring a separate apartment.
newscenter1.tv
What to know about the Rapid City Kennel Club Dog Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show, something that they’ve been doing since the 1980’s. Dog shows have been around since the mid 1800’s and started as a side attraction to cattle shows in England. They were then brought...
KEVN
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
