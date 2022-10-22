Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler Harrell's speed can benefit Alabama's offense, Saban says
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – It took eight weeks, but Tyler Harrell finally made his Alabama debut on Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State. The Louisville transfer entered the Homecoming game in the fourth quarter and hauled in a pass from Jalen Milroe. With that now...
BONEYARD: Bulldogs enter much needed open date week
It may have gone as most expected, but Mississippi State fans are always let down when the Bulldogs do not perform well against Alabama. That has been the case for most of the last decade. State has only truly been competitive against the Crimson Tide twice in the last ten years, 2014 and 2017. Many other teams in the SEC West have been able to give Alabama a scare even when they have come up short. That has not been the case for the Bulldogs no matter who has been the coach during that stretch.
Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys
Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
Alabama Pays Homage to Sam Westmoreland
Prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was held in remembrance of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a Mississippi State offensive lineman who tragically passed away on Wednesday. Westmoreland, a walk-on hailing from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide
Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football: Twitter reacts after Bulldogs beaten by Alabama
Well. Hey. Game bad. Football painful. This Mississippi State football game wasn’t much fun. No fun at all. And of course, fans of the Mississippi State Bulldogs had some thoughts. Who wouldn’t have thoughts after their favorite team took to the road and stumbled once more? Well, MSU fans...
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Brown knows Bulldog recipe to beating Tide
As a youngster, Tuscaloosa, Alabama native Titus Brown dreamed of playing for the hometown Crimson Tide. As a star linebacker at Hillcrest High School, Brown received a few overtures from Coach Mike Shula's staff. In the end, the courtship never matured beyond the flirtation stage. It was Mississippi State who came through with the late offer rather than Alabama.
Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly named to Bob Cousy Award watch list
Alabama men's basketball guard Jahvon Quinerly is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday morning. The award recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. Cousy played for Holy Cross...
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 6; Upcoming Opponent LSU Re-Enters Poll at No. 18
Upcoming Alabama opponent LSU has re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18. The Crimson Tide will play at LSU on November 5. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank held their spots after either winning or not playing this past weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum discusses what impressed him most about Alabama's bounce-back win over Mississippi State
Paul Finebaum was as concerned as most fans and media members about the Alabama Crimson Tide coming off last weekend’s loss at Tennessee. But, when the Tide dominated Mississippi State on Saturday night, winning 30-6 and only giving up a late fourth-quarter touchdown to the Bulldogs, the SEC Network host was impressed.
Chris Jans nearing debut season with Mississippi State basketball
Two weeks from today, the Chris Jans era at Mississippi State will officially begin with the 2022-23 season opener. With a mixture of veterans, transfers and true freshmen, Bulldog fans will get to see what kind of roster Jans and his staff have built in the offseason. On Monday, Jans...
ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks for Mississippi State vs. Alabama
College GameDay recently made its picks for the upcoming matchup between Mississippi State and Alabama.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Alabama Football: Why Bryce Young is the best QB in CFB
Others can rave about their quarterbacks. Alabama football fans know better. Our guy, Bryce Young is the best. He was the best in college football last season. He is the best in college football this season. Although there is some small space for debate, a legitimate claim is Bryce Young is the best Alabama Crimson Tide QB of all-time.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young dazzles with latest highlight-reel TD pass to open scoring vs. Mississippi State
Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.
wvtm13.com
Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen
Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football scoreboard: Oct. 21
Newton Academy 41, Mississippi School for the Deaf 8.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0