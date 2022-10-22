It may have gone as most expected, but Mississippi State fans are always let down when the Bulldogs do not perform well against Alabama. That has been the case for most of the last decade. State has only truly been competitive against the Crimson Tide twice in the last ten years, 2014 and 2017. Many other teams in the SEC West have been able to give Alabama a scare even when they have come up short. That has not been the case for the Bulldogs no matter who has been the coach during that stretch.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO