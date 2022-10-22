ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs enter much needed open date week

It may have gone as most expected, but Mississippi State fans are always let down when the Bulldogs do not perform well against Alabama. That has been the case for most of the last decade. State has only truly been competitive against the Crimson Tide twice in the last ten years, 2014 and 2017. Many other teams in the SEC West have been able to give Alabama a scare even when they have come up short. That has not been the case for the Bulldogs no matter who has been the coach during that stretch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys

Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
STARKVILLE, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Pays Homage to Sam Westmoreland

Prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was held in remembrance of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a Mississippi State offensive lineman who tragically passed away on Wednesday. Westmoreland, a walk-on hailing from...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide

Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Whittemore details Bulldog decision

Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Brown knows Bulldog recipe to beating Tide

As a youngster, Tuscaloosa, Alabama native Titus Brown dreamed of playing for the hometown Crimson Tide. As a star linebacker at Hillcrest High School, Brown received a few overtures from Coach Mike Shula's staff. In the end, the courtship never matured beyond the flirtation stage. It was Mississippi State who came through with the late offer rather than Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Why Bryce Young is the best QB in CFB

Others can rave about their quarterbacks. Alabama football fans know better. Our guy, Bryce Young is the best. He was the best in college football last season. He is the best in college football this season. Although there is some small space for debate, a legitimate claim is Bryce Young is the best Alabama Crimson Tide QB of all-time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young dazzles with latest highlight-reel TD pass to open scoring vs. Mississippi State

Bryce Young delivered his latest Houdini act early on against Mississippi State. The Alabama quarterback scrambled to gain roughly 10 seconds in and around the pocket, then directed Jojo Earle to a wide-open pass in the end zone. It capped a 6 play drive that went 85 yards and covered 2:18. The third down pass was the only third down play on the drive, and was Earle’s second touchdown of the season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen

Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy