WADSWORTH — The Avon Eagles didn’t quit after falling down 2-0 on the road to Wadsworth in a Division I sectional final. Avon battled back to win the next two sets to force a fifth, but the Grizzlies jumped out to a 9-0 lead in that fifth set and won it 15-7. It looked like the match was over after Wadsworth handily won the second set and jumped out to a 13-7 lead in third. Avon came back to win the set with six straight points to win it 25-22, and won a marathon of a fourth set by the score of 30-28. After it was all set and done, the Eagles fell, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 30-28, 15-7.

AVON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO