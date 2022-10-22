Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic vs Columbia volleyball: Raiders rally to win in four sets
The beginning of the match isn’t how Columbia drew it up in its Division III sectional final against Elyria Catholic, but the No. 6 seeded Raiders found a way to turn it around and come out victorious over the No. 9 seeded Panthers in Waynedale. After losing the opening...
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Wadsworth volleyball: Eagles eliminated in five-set thriller after comeback bid falls short
WADSWORTH — The Avon Eagles didn’t quit after falling down 2-0 on the road to Wadsworth in a Division I sectional final. Avon battled back to win the next two sets to force a fifth, but the Grizzlies jumped out to a 9-0 lead in that fifth set and won it 15-7. It looked like the match was over after Wadsworth handily won the second set and jumped out to a 13-7 lead in third. Avon came back to win the set with six straight points to win it 25-22, and won a marathon of a fourth set by the score of 30-28. After it was all set and done, the Eagles fell, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 30-28, 15-7.
WSAZ
It’s playoff time in Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
Morning Journal
Bay boys, girls cross country teams earn regional berths
It was business as usual for the boys and girls cross country programs from Bay, as both earned berths in next week’s regional meet. Running in the Division II district meet at Lorain County Community College on Oct. 22, the girls nearly won the team title, finishing four points behind champion Woodridge, while the boys were third behind Woodridge and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.
Morning Journal
Shaw at Lorain football: Titans ride run game to 28-12 win over Cardinals
The rushing game for the Lorain Titans was potent in the team’s 28-12 win over Shaw on Oct. 21. The Cardinals couldn’t stop the Titans’ rushing attack all night long. For the game, Lorain rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns. John Salaman rushed for 130 yards by himself in the first quarter, and Jairo Williams carried the load after Salaman went down injured in the second quarter. The two backs combined for 291 yards and helped give the team some momentum before postseason play begins next week.
See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
Morning Journal
Girls cross country: Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute sets LCCC course record, wins D-I district title
Katie Clute said goodbye to an old friend Oct. 22, and she did it with style. Running on the Lorain County Community College cross country course for at least the 15th time in her career, the Olmsted Falls senior continued her unbeaten season in winning the Division I district girls race, and she brought a little bit of history along with her.
WKYC
West Bank Golf Club hosted Sunday fundraiser for legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams
CLEVELAND — West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland hosted a watch party for the Browns vs. Ravens game today in support of a local Cleveland icon. The fundraiser was put together for the legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams, who is suffering from medical problems. While Adams was not...
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County
LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
Man shot multiple times in Mansfield
The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.
Morning Journal
Glimpse Amherst history with visit to Shupe Heritage House
The town of Amherst is known for its rich history. Amherstonians can learn something new about the town every day and a trip to the Amherst Heritage House is a place to do that. Located at 439 Shupe Ave. just outside of historic downtown, the Shupe Heritage House provides a...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield announces leaf collection details
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers, Sheffield Lake police operating OVI checkpoint Friday
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers and police officers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Sheffield Lake. The checks will occur from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Lake Road. Federal grants are funding the operation, according to troopers.
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
